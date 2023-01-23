New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Advances and Growth Opportunities in RNA Vaccines" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383500/?utm_source=GNW

RNA therapeutics and vaccines have been around for a long time, but the COVID-19 pandemic enabled their mass-market commercialization.



Industry players saw mRNA vaccines developed for COVID-19 as effective for reducing the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in populations.



Moderna emerged as the first player to develop and commercialize an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, followed by others such as Pfizer and BioNTech.



mRNA is the first form of RNA vaccine to complete clinical trials and commercialization.



Frost & Sullivan’s analysis shows industry participants are developing mRNA vaccines for influenza, HIV, and cancer.



RNA vaccine development is research intensive, with newer RNA modifications giving rise to more unique forms like self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) and circular RNA vaccines.



RNA design and optimization are essential to obtain RNA forms that suit vaccine development and provide the expected outcomes.



saRNA vaccines are considered the next-generation RNA vaccines with improved properties and more advantages over mRNA vaccines.



Meanwhile, circular RNA vaccines are emerging due to enhanced properties such as stability and higher protein expressions.



It is a new RNA vaccine with high potential in the early stages of R&D and clinical trials.



Apart from research on RNA forms, RNA vaccine delivery systems and route of administration are also deciding factors in their success.



To achieve maximum potential, researchers should deliver RNA vaccines through effective delivery systems that retain their potency.



Increased global demands for COVID-19 vaccines led to the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines in a short time to cater to large populations.



Vaccine developers adopted digital technologies, expanded manufacturing units and capabilities, and increased collaborations with contract development and manufacturing companies to achieve such humongous targets.



Expanding RNA vaccine manufacturing will increase the vaccine capacity and reduce large-scale manufacturing costs.



