Global Digital Signage System Growth Opportunities, Forecast to 2028

This study analyzes the global digital signage systems market.



The analyst defines digital signage as a network of connected screens, typically with remote management, to drive advertising, merchandising, or communication efforts.



Digital signage is no longer a static board or wall display but is an adaptable communication medium that supports organizational goals, links with an omnichannel marketing strategy, and adapts to context-specific needs.



While displays are likely to account for the largest share of spending, the real value add and the thing that makes digital signage impactful is the content displayed and how the content is presented in a relevant way to the audience.



The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital signage software and service modifications, forcing many years of change into a short time and reweighting priorities for vendors and buyers.



Digital signage proved an ideal avenue to communicate effectively to mass audiences and adapt to new hygiene and service demands.



The study describes how digital signage deployments can be tailored to meet specific needs and optimize the delivery of a message in context (to attract customer attention, engage employees, or inform visitors). Systems can be designed to empower employees and consumers to self-serve for greater efficiency or leverage third-party data sources (such as social media or advertising) for greater personalization.



Digital signage is getting smarter and is being combined with complementary technologies for audience measurement, remote management and maintenance, and features to connect with smartphones.



The study forecasts market revenue and provides individual forecasts for the display hardware, software and media players, and services segments.



Software and media players are combined as they serve the same function and are distinct from the other 2 segments.



The study considers the global landscape, with geographic groupings for North America and Latin America (NALA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

