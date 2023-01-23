New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383497/?utm_source=GNW

Pandemic-induced changes in business environments have led most organizations to shift to a hybrid workforce.



A significantly larger number of employees are working remotely, leading many corporate services and applications to shift to cloud environments.



With the resultant increase in the number of remote privileged users and systems that organizations must protect, there is an urgent need to embed enterprise systems with privileged account management (PAM) and security solutions that adhere to zero-trust principles.



The management of privileged accounts, therefore, has become more challenging, especially since traditional PAM solutions are not equipped to keep up with complex and dynamic cloud-hosted infrastructures.



Organizations are finding ways to strengthen their identity strategy with a core focus on PAM.



This research service provides insights into the global PAM market with regional breakdowns for North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America (LATAM) by verticals, horizontals, and deployment types.



The study analyzes the factors driving and restraining the adoption of PAM solutions and offers profiles of the key vendors in this space.



It also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this market for stakeholders and market players to leverage.



The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is 2021–2026.

Author: Vivien Pua

