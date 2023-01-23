Global Healthcare Education Market Anticipated to Cross $125.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Healthcare Education Market by Provider (Universities and Academic Centers, Continuing Medical Education), Delivery Mode (Classroom-based, E-Learning), Application (Cardiology, Internal Medicine), End User- Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025", The global healthcare education market is projected to reach USD 125.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Healthcare Education Market"

177 - Tables

39 - Figures

201 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257938351

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 125.2 billion by 2025 CAGR 8.4% Historical Data 2018-2025 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020–2025 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Provider, By Application, By Delivery Mode, By Type, By End User & By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW Key Companies Profiled/Vendors The major market players include SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US). Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of adaptive learning Key Market Drivers Changing technologies in the healthcare industry leading to increased training needs

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the technological advancements in the healthcare industry, rapid growth in the online education and e-learning sector, and the presence of stringent regulatory mandates related to CME programs. However, lack of face-to-face interaction and unreliable infrastructure cause barrier to the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=257938351

The global healthcare education solution market is segmented by provider, delivery mode, application, end user and region.

Based on provider, the healthcare education market is segmented into universities and academic centers, OEMs/pharmaceutical companies, continuing medical education (CME) providers, learning management system providers, educational platforms, and medical simulation providers. In 2019, the universities and academic centers segment accounted for the largest share of 92.9% of the healthcare education market. The shortage of healthcare workers required to deliver quality healthcare services is the major factor contributing to the large share of this segment.

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare education market is segmented into classroom-based courses and eLearning solutions. In 2019, the classroom-based courses segment accounted for the largest share of 88.2% of the healthcare education market. However, the eLearning solutions segment is projected to register the highest growth in the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the benefits of eLearning solutions, such as ease of use, convenience, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, the healthcare education market is segmented into academic education, cardiology, internal medicine, radiology, neurology, pediatrics, and other applications. The academic education segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare education market in 2019. Increased awareness and availability of online courses and government initiatives are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on end users, the healthcare education market is segmented into students, physicians, and non-physicians. In 2019, the students segment accounted for the largest market share. This can be attributed to the increasing internet penetration and awareness of various online courses.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257938351

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global healthcare education market has been categorized on the basis of four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 39.7%. However, the North American market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, primarily due to the initiatives taken by industry players and regional governments towards increasing the number of medical schools and the advancing healthcare sector.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the healthcare education market are SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Endoscopy Equipment Market

Medical Camera Market

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Ultrasound Market