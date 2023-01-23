Marygold & Co. taps veteran financial services executive Timothy M. Rooney as new president

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a fintech company that seeks to offer a secure way to send, receive, spend and save money through a customizable mobile banking and financial services app, today announced Timothy M. Rooney as its new president.

Timothy Rooney joined the team to create and lead Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. In his new role as president, he will drive Marygold & Co.’s vision and strategy, passionately help clients reach their goals and spearhead the launch and growth of the full-service financial app.

"I am humbled and honored to be leading Marygold & Co. as we prepare to introduce what we believe will be the most innovative financial services app on the market,” Rooney said. “The Fintech sector is using cutting-edge technology to simplify our financial needs. Our new app will truly enable clients to simplify and organize their financial lives in a secure manner, all on their phone.”

Rooney is a global leader in financial services with over 20 years of experience building and launching successful mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, retirement plans and other financial service organizations and products.

Having previously led the strategy team for Pacific Life Insurance Company and served as the vice president of product development for Nationwide Investment Management Group, Rooney’s career path combines his love of finance with a passion for innovation. He earned his master's degree in finance from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University and a bachelor’s degree in finance from Baruch College.

“Timothy is a visionary leader with experience, drive and motivation for success. He has been intimately involved with the development of the app from the beginning, and his behind-the-scenes knowledge puts him in the ideal position to lead the organization and assume the role of president as our mobile banking app enters beta testing and we near the finish line,” said Nicholas Gerber, CEO of The Marygold Companies.

The Marygold & Co. app has been in development and is currently in beta testing. With more than 10,000 potential users on a waitlist to download and use the app, some of its unique features include:

Convenient and secure “pay anyone” capability.

Customizable savings goals through interest-bearing FDIC-insured accounts without banking fees or minimum requirements.

Money Pools investing, with diversified portfolios in accordance with user-selected goals and time-based objectives.

For more information about how to sign up for the Marygold & Co.waiting list, please visit marygoldandco.com.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., which changed its name from Concierge Technologies, Inc. in March 2022, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today is nearing completion of an innovative fintech mobile banking app. Offices are in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit https://marygoldandco.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may” “will,” “could,” “should” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, completing the development and launch of the Company’s fintech mobile banking app, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements, including the factors disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 28, 2022, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.







###