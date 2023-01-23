Male Plus Taps Into the Intimate Power of Tribulus Terrestris

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Male Plus is a libido enhancer that combines the power of several herbs, including ancient medicinal ingredients like Maca powder and Siberian ginseng, which are known to positively affect men’s performance in the bedroom. One ingredient that lies at the root of the Belgian brand’s success is Tribulus Terrestris.



“Male Plus came from a desire to create a natural libido enhancer for my Belgian health and wellness clients,” says Male Plus creator Tim Torfs. Torfs is a serial entrepreneur who has operated in the health and wellness sector for decades and in a variety of capacities, including opening a beauty salon and wellness center. “During conversations with many of my clients, I found that stress and insecurities were often a major factor, especially after the pandemic started. So I looked for a solution. The eventual answer I formulated was Male Plus, which incorporates several important herbs to boost blood flow and enhance a man’s sexual appetite. One of the most important of those herbs is Tribulus Terrestris.”

Tribulus Terrestris has an ancient history as a libido-enhancing herb native to Mediterranean Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. It has been revered by many cultures in the past, including India, China, Pakistan, and Sudan. While its history is as a home remedy, science has revealed that flavonoids, saponins, and other bioactive phytochemicals within the herb contribute to its reputation as a potent healer.

“Tribulus Terrestris is famous as a natural way to boost libido,” says Torfs, “It has been shown to help throughout intercourse, from getting better erections to improved overall satisfaction. While it’s just one ingredient, it’s a critical part of the Male Plus formula, and a key component that makes the product such an effective way to reinfuse some fun into the bedroom.”

About Male Plus:

Male Plus is an herbal supplement that naturally reduces stress and supports libido. The Belgian brand was developed by Tim Torfs, a serial entrepreneur with nearly two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry. Torfs has spent time as a male beautician, opened a wellness center, and created his own slimming concept and line of nutritional supplements.

In September of 2021, Torfs released Male Plus, which combines three 100% natural herbal ingredients (Maca, Tribulus Terrestris, and Ginseng) as a natural alternative to chemical ED and libido-enhancing solutions. Male Plus is for men over 21. Consult with a doctor if you’re over 60 years old or are using hypertension or antidiabetic treatments.