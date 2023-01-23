CytoReason to License Its IBD Disease Model to Sanofi in Expanded Multiyear, Multimillion Dollar Deal

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoReason, a leader and pioneer in computational disease modeling, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with Sanofi. The multiyear collaboration will further fuel Sanofi’s target discovery efforts via CytoReason’s AI platform in the field of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), to identify patient subtypes and pair them with IBD targets. In 2021, Cytoreason announced the initiation of a project with Sanofi utilizing cell-centered models to suggest mechanistic insights for asthma endotypes.



Under the terms of the expanded agreement, Sanofi will pay CytoReason an undisclosed multimillion dollar amount. Sanofi has previously applied Cytoreason’s cell-centered model to better understand asthma patient subtypes.

“It’s exciting to see the growing adoption of our technology by world-leading pharma companies,” said David Harel, CEO & Co-founder of CytoReason. “By harnessing our game-changing AI capabilities, we hope to help Sanofi’s scientists identify novel and personalized targets in IBD, and to prioritize targets in their pipeline. CytoReason’s innovative machine learning methods, supported by proprietary human data, is paving the way for top pharma and biotech companies to reimagine drug R&D.”

“At Sanofi, our drug discovery strategy is driven by precision medicine. We seek to describe diseases at the molecular and cellular level to understand the causes underpinning different patient responses to treatments, and to ultimately match the right medicine to the right patient,” said Emanuele de Rinaldis, Global Head of Precision Medicine and Computational Biology. “We are pleased to expand our collaboration with CytoReason and look forward to applying insights from this collaboration as we work to develop new treatments for patients with IBD.”

About CytoReason

CytoReason is a leading technology company developing computational disease models. The company collects proprietary data from pharmaceutical companies and uses it to simulate human diseases – tissue by tissue and cell by cell. With CytoReason's massive database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies can identify new opportunities, shorten trial phases, reduce development costs, and increase the likelihood of drug approval. To date, five of the world's top ten pharma companies use CytoReason's technology. For more information, visit www.cytoreason.com.

