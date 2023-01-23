PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

As a result of transactions on 23rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-









Partnership Shares



Purchase Date:



23/01/2023



Share Price:



£535.7576 Matching Shares



Award Date: 23/01/2023



Share Price:



£535.7576 Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/01/2023 Simon Coles 23 23 2,785 Katy Wilde 23 23 4,471 Alan Dale 24 24 2,878 Benjamin Ford 24 24 1,333 Nicholas Wiles 24 24 1,242 Mark Latham 23 23 772 Tanya Murphy 23 23 864 Christopher Paul 23 23 3,260 Jay Payne 23 23 2,046 Jo Toolan 23 23 4,383 Stephen O’Neill 24 24 313 Anna Holness 24 24 313

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

PayPoint Plc

Brian McLelland, Company Secretary

+44(0)7721211100

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138