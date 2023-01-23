PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

 

As a result of transactions on 23rd January 2023 by the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (a HM Revenue & Customs approved all employee share purchase plan), the executive directors and persons discharging management responsibility of the Company have the following interests as a result of their personal participation in the Plan:-

                                

 

 

 		Partnership Shares

Purchase Date:

23/01/2023

Share Price:

£535.7576		Matching Shares

Award Date: 23/01/2023

Share Price:

£535.7576		Total number of Partnership, Matching and Dividend Shares held on 23/01/2023
Simon Coles23232,785
Katy Wilde23234,471
Alan Dale24242,878
Benjamin Ford24241,333
Nicholas Wiles24241,242
Mark Latham2323772
Tanya Murphy2323864
Christopher Paul23233,260
Jay Payne23232,046
Jo Toolan23234,383
Stephen O’Neill2424313
Anna Holness2424313

 

In accordance with the rules of the Plan the persons named above have been awarded the Matching Shares on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share.

 

The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the persons listed above in three years time subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

