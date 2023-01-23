Patriot Appoints CFO to its Executive Management Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Natacha Garoute, LLB, CPA to the position of CFO effective today. Dusan Berka has stepped down as CFO but will remain on the Board of directors.

Blair Way, Company President, CEO and Director, comments:

“We are very lucky to have been able to attract an executive of the caliber of Natacha to the team. Her broad experience with both TSX and ASX listed companies is perfectly suited to our needs. On behalf of the Company, I would like to sincerely thank Dusan for his contributions as CFO over the last 10 years. I appreciate his remaining on the board and his tireless support as we grow our company.”

Ms. Garoute is an experienced executive with over 20 years of experience in publicly traded and mining companies with international exposure. She most recently held the position of CFO at Champion Iron Ore (ASX 200 & TSX) and was CFO and Corporate Secretary with Roxgold Inc. (TSX) between 2013 and 2018. Throughout her career, Ms. Garoute led the Finance and Information Technology functions, including tax and treasury. She also has expertise in Project Finance, Capital Markets, and Investor Relations.

Ms. Garoute, CPA holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Quebec in Montreal and a Bachelor of Law from the University of Montreal. She is an Independent Director and member of the Audit Committee of Aya Gold and Silver Inc., a silver producer listed on the TSX.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.2 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 159.7 m at 1.65% Li 2 O and 193 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-042), and 70.1 m at 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 40.7 m at 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 7 m at 10.5 g/t Au in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 12 m at 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Competent person statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The information in this news release which relates to previously announced exploration results for the Corvette Property were first released by the Company in its prospectus for its ASX listing dated 9 November 2022 and released to the ASX platform on 5 December 2022 (Prospectus). The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration results included in the Prospectus.

