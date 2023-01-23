New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trend Opportunity Profiles-Future of Work" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383494/?utm_source=GNW





The study also describes opportunities for several sectors, including business and finance, energy and environment, industrial, retail, FMCG and, most importantly, technology.Furthermore, the study captures innovation in workplaces, including touchless work environments, metaverse for employee engagement and collaboration, smart and agile workspaces, and blockchain-based decentralized organizations.



It also offers guidance to organizations for employee growth and opportunity by practicing digital upskilling for older generations, the use of focused and engaging eLearning platforms for corporate employees to enhance their performance, the hiring of micro-workers to outsource tasks, and the incorporation of part-time influencer marketing. The study also examines transformative trends that foster growth and offers suggestions to guide organizations to incorporate these trends by representing exemplary use cases; opportunities from upcoming new business models that cater to the needs of businesses as well as employees are also discussed.

