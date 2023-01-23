New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Assistive Reproductive Technologies: Innovations and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383492/?utm_source=GNW



This study primarily examines the market for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a common ART procedure.



It highlights innovations around the pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT) of embryos and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive tools in IVF for improving clinical decision-making and outcomes.



The study offers a brief introduction to each of these technologies, analyzes their benefits and applications, and identifies the notable vendors that offer solutions based on these technologies.



A strength, weakness, opportunities, and threats (SWOT) analysis of the PGT and AI technology segments has also been offered, as well as a future outlook of each technology.



The study presents an industry assessment, including a look at the patent landscape of the industry and the factors driving and restraining growth.



It also identifies and evaluates key growth opportunities for technology developers in the industry.Key Questions this Study Answers:

•What are the industry growth drivers and restraints?

•What is PGT? What are the technologies involved in PGT? What are the notable vendors in the PGT space?

•What is AI in IVF? What are the notable vendors in the AI for IVF space?

•What do the venture capital funding trends look like? What are the major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and collaborations in the industry?

•What does the patent landscape look like for the IVF industry?

•What are the growth opportunities for technology developers in the IVF space?

