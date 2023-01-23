New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities in Structural Heart Implants" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383491/?utm_source=GNW

Structural heart diseases (SHD) encompass cardiac conditions that cause abnormal blood flow inside the heart’s chambers, which can be wrong blood flow direction or blood stagnation.



Structural abnormalities in the heart lead to impaired functioning rather than the heart’s blood vessels.



The cardiovascular implants industry has developed prosthetic valves and occluders to repair structural cardiac defects.



This research study analyzes technological innovations in transcatheter mitral valve replacement/repair (TMVr/TMVR) implants and atrial septal defect (ASD) occluders.



These implants are evolving to become more biomimetic and intelligent with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled deployers.



The report also covers the following:

•Industry trends

•Active R&D areas

•Emerging technologies

•Notable stakeholders

•Growth opportunities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383491/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________