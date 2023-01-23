Sabert Corporation Announces Commitment to Eliminate PFAS from All Products by the End of 2023, with New Texas Facility Already 100% PFAS-Free

SAYREVILLE, N.J., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its renowned focus on sustainability, Sabert Corporation, a global leader in innovative and sustainable food packaging solutions, is excited to announce its commitment to eliminate all intentionally added per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from its full product portfolio by the end of 2023.



For more than three years, Sabert and its innovation teams have been developing and refining a number of new, proprietary PFAS-free formulas for its packaging products. Across the company’s molded fiber and paper product portfolio, Sabert currently boasts more than 85 products manufactured without intentionally added PFAS, including 40-plus Biodegradable Products Institute-certified PFAS-free products, that offer a range of moisture and oil resistance to meet a variety of applications. These products serve as compliant packaging options in states and cities that already have or will soon be enacting legislation prohibiting PFAS in food service packaging.

By the end of 2023, Sabert’s goal is to have its entire line of food packaging products made at all Sabert facilities – including all future products and customer-specific product designs – be completely free of intentionally added PFAS. With more than 75 percent of Sabert’s fiber products already meeting these requirements, the company is a recognized industry leader for PFAS-free product solutions.

“Sabert’s focus on sustainability, product performance and product safety have been core to our business since the very beginning. And as leaders in our industry, we know we have a responsibility to our customers and to consumers to design and manufacture the very best packaging products we can,” said Christopher Howell, Sabert’s Director of Product Management. “By committing to removing all intentionally added PFAS from our products, we are helping our customers increase their own sustainability efforts by developing products designed with today and tomorrow in mind.”

Committing to a PFAS-Free Future with Sabert’s New Texas Manufacturing Facility

Furthering Sabert’s ability to eliminate PFAS from all products is the opening of its newest manufacturing facility in Greenville, Texas, which today is developing exclusively PFAS-free packaging products for the North American market and beyond. Officially opened in 2022, this new facility will help Sabert reach customers more quickly – reducing transportation times and, in turn, the environmental impact of shipping and transport.

A 350,000 sq. ft. facility, Sabert’s Greenville, Texas, plant has already added a number of new full-time jobs to the area, with plans to add even more in 2023 as production capacity continues to increase.

“This new facility is critical to enabling us to develop more PFAS-free products and deliver on our ultimate goal to enhance and advance the way people enjoy food by providing innovative and sustainable solutions,” said Howell. “Sabert’s expanded manufacturing capabilities will also allow us to produce more American-made products. We look forward to growing this facility further with more jobs and new machinery to manufacture even more PFAS-free products!”

