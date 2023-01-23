Global DNA Methylation Market Size Valuation Estimated to Touch USD 3,840.53 Million By 2030, With 14.5% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “DNA Methylation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (PCR, Microarray, Sequencing), By Application (Gene Therapy, Diagnostics), By Product, By End-use, By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022-30” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global DNA methylation market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 3,840.53 Million By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 1,140.77 Million in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% from 2022 to 2030”

What is DNA Methylation? How Big is DNA Methylation Market Size & Share?

Overview

DNA methylation is the biological process that forms by the addition of methyl groups into a methyl (CH3) group of DNA molecule. It involves combinations of four nucleotides, including cytosine, guanine, thymine, and adenine. DNA This mechanism has the ability to modify the function of a DNA segment and regulate gene repression without changing the order. DNA is essential for both healthy growth and development, and it performs a critical role in several important processes, such as X-chromosome inactivation, genomic imprinting, repression of transposable elements, aging, and carcinogenesis.

Researchers are investigating the association between DNA methylation and human diseases like lupus, cancer, muscular dystrophy, and various congenital defects. The study could make a significant contribution to the development of therapies and prevention techniques for the conditions that occur due to the abnormal methylation of the X chromosome and gene imprinting during embryonic development. The DNA methylation market size is expected to thrive positively due to the current research & developments for the treatment of rare and undiagnosed diseases.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered in this Report:

Abcam

Active Motif

Agilent Technologies

BioRad Laboratories

Diagenode Diagnostics.

EpiGentek Group

Exact Sciences Corp.

Roche Ltd.

Illumina.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Pacific Biosciences

QIAGEN

Sysmex Corporation

Zymo Research Corporation

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Rising number of cancer cases is favoring the market growth

The rising cancer cases continue to be the prominent factor driving the market growth. Increasing usage of DNA methylation in oncology research, reduction in the cost of treatment, and robust drug pipeline are expected to propel the DNA methylation market demand. Also, along with cancer, DNA methylation is used in the diagnosis of other diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, imprinting disorders, and neurological disorders, which is accelerating the DNA methylation industry growth. The noticeable growth of the biotechnology industry has led to an increase in the adoption of DNA methylation. The mechanism has been aiding researchers in findings responses to the effects of drought and environmental changes.

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increased number of R&D activities to create growth opportunities in the DNA methylation market

Various research and development activities carried out by government across the world is likely to create lucrative opportunities in the market. This is because DNA methylation promises conclusive results in core areas of chronic disease treatment.

In September 2022, a journal in Nature Communications stating published by the University of California researchers stated the possible use of cell-free DNA methylation as a biomarker for cancer detection in its early stages.

Segmental Analysis

The sequencing segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate

Based on technology, the sequencing category is predicted to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing advancement of technologies that offer quick, accurate, and affordable results that are positively influencing the segment growth of the DNA methylation market throughout the anticipated period. Genome sequencing, also known as complete genome sequencing, is majorly used by researchers during the study of disease morphology and its spread detection process, which supports segment growth.

Consumables held the highest revenue share in 2021

On the basis of product, the consumables segment accounted for the major DNA methylation market share in 202. Consumables products are mostly used in the diagnosis and DNA sequencing processes due to the accelerated turnaround times and huge throughput output. Rising requirement for consumables, including vials, microarray panels, tubes, dispensers, and pipette tips, is fueling the market growth.

The clinical research sector is likely to generate the considerable growth

By application, clinical research is expected to witness significant growth in the market owing to the growing number of clinical researchers across the globe for various diseases. Also, growing demand for possible biomarkers and increasing R&D spending is expected to create significant opportunities. Further, the diagnostic segment is projected to show the largest market share throughout the study period.

DNA Methylation Market: Global Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 3,840.53 Million Market size value in 2022 USD 1,301.39 Million Expected CAGR Growth 14.5% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Abcam plc, Active Motif, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., BioRad Laboratories Inc., Diagenode Diagnostics S.A., EpiGentek Group Inc., Exact Sciences Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs, Pacific Biosciences Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corporation Segments Covered By Technology, By Product, By Application, By End-use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is predicted to show a significant growth

Based on geography, DNA methylation market in North America is likely to grow at a significant rate due to the rising R&D and availability of manufacturing facilities. The market is booming due to the increasing need for protein expression systems. Rising consumer awareness about diseases such as cancer and other cardiovascular disorders, as well as the extensive R&D on DNA methylation in the region, are the key factors estimated to support the regional market growth.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the foreseen period owing to the rising government funding for various research activities along with the emergence of leading global players in the Asia Pacific is further expected to boost the market growth.

Recent Developments

In September 2020, AnchorDxentered announced the development of a liquid biopsy diagnostic model for early breast cancer diagnosis. This diagnostic model focuses on circulating DNA-based methylation patterns that are independent of cells.

In August 2022, Oncgnostics GmbH received recognition by the Chinese government to offer its GynTect test to medical professionals and patients. This is the first methylation test to be approved for the triage of cervical cancer cases in China.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the DNA methylation market report based on technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

By Technology Outlook

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Other

By Product Outlook

Consumables

Kits & Reagents

Enzymes

Instrument and Software

By Application Outlook

Gene Therapy

Clinical Research

Diagnostics

Others

By End-use Outlook

Hospital & Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research & Academia

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

