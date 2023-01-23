New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Sensor Technologies for Environmental Monitoring and Their Global Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383490/?utm_source=GNW

By capturing data from connected devices (through wireless and non-wireless connections), environmental monitoring sensors monitor and control the quality of the surrounding environment.



Advanced and varied sensing and monitoring technologies protect the environment from harmful infections and toxins.



Environmental monitoring sensors evaluate the chemical composition of soil, the purity of water, and the quality of air.



Data centers have explanations and justifications for all their monitoring sensor systems and strategies that help to determine the current state of the environment or form trends in environmental parameters.Over the years, the need for air quality sensors has grown, and such sensors are usually connected to the air ventilation systems within facilities.



Historical data is used to predict the future condition of air and take preventive measures.



Technology convergence is playing a key role in ensuring that sensors benefit humans.



Data analytics, cloud platforms, and other advanced machine learning act as platforms to provide actionable insights from the data retrieved from IoT-enabled environmental sensors. The increasing adoption of the IoT concept drives the need for environmental sensors.



The need to enhance environmental safety, the high demand for smart city applications, and governments’ initiatives and funding support are other factors driving environmental sensor market growth.



This study assesses the significance and types of environmental monitoring sensors, industry initiatives, patent and funding trends, key global partnerships driving developments and adoption, and growth opportunities.

