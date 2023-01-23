Global Low Calorie Dip Market Is Expected to Reach $424.6 Million by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global low calorie dip market was estimated at $252.9 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $424.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16969

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $252.9 Million Market Size in 2031 $424.6 Million CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 335 Segments Covered Form, End-user, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Increase in the prevalence of diseases associated with obesity such as diabetes and cardiovascular illnesses Rise in awareness about health & fitness among consumers Restraints Low health awareness in developing economies Several threats related to food safety Opportunities Lunch of organic products by the key players

Covid-19 scenario-

Government rules and restrictions to step out of the houses led consumers to purchase more refrigerated or frozen food items including dips and spreads so as to avoid a shortage of food products, which impacted the global low-calorie dip market positively.

This drift has continued to persist even after the pandemic is gone.

The global low calorie diip market is analyzed across form, end-user, type, distribution channel, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16969

By form, the conventional segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly 90% of the global low calorie dip market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The organic segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the food services segment contributed to nearly 90% of the global low calorie dip market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The residential segment, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

By type, the classic segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global low calorie dip market revenue. The cheese segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The garlic and onion segments are also assessed through the study.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16969

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global low calorie dip market revenue. LAMEA, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces assessed through the report include Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The key market players analyzed in the global low calorie dip market report include Focus Brands LLC, Earthy Bliss, General Mills, Inc., Pepsico, Inc., Kite Hill, Strauss Group inc., The Honest Stand, Good Karma Foods, GreenSpace Brands, Winegreens world, Rigoni Di Asiago S.R.L, Nestle S.A., PANOS brands, and Good Foods Group. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.