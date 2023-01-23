New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Security in the Internet of Things Value Chain" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383489/?utm_source=GNW





However, with billions of IoT devices in use and more to enter the fray with the introduction of 5G, it is becoming increasingly challenging for companies to gain an in-depth understanding of the security nodes in the IoT value chain and manage the roles of different stakeholders.



IoT security has thus become a critical concern.



In this study, Frost & Sullivan assesses the IoT value chain from a security perspective.



The study provides an overview of the different roles and responsibilities in the IoT industry and analyzes stakeholder involvement in IoT device development.



Emerging trends, including drivers, restraints, and their impact on the IoT market, have also been examined.



The study also identifies the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.

