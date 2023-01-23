Worldwide Radioimmunoassay Sales are Projected to reach US$ 564.65 Million by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global radioimmunoassays market is valued at US$ 420.15 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 564.65 million by the end of 2033.



By administering a radiolabeled antigen and monitoring the ensuing radioactivity of the antibody component, a radioimmunoassay (RIA) is an in-vitro assay for estimating antibody levels. Solomon Berson and Rosalyn Yalow of the Boranx Veterans Administration Hospital in New York first described the RIA in the 1950s for the measurement of endogenous plasma insulin.

The method combines three fundamental ideas:

An immunological response, such as antibody-antigen binding

Either a competitive binding or displacement response

Radio emission measurement



Download Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8296



Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 564.5 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global radioimmunoassays market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2033.

Germany’s market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the projected period.

Sales of reagents & kits are expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Demand for analyzers is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3% during the next 10 years.

Very small quantities (nanograms, picograms) of substances including antigens, hormones, antibodies, and medicines can be measured or determined using radioimmunoassay. Thus, RIA is employed in narcotics, forensics, and other fields to identify compounds and substances. These are some of the aspects boosting global radioimmunoassays market growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8296

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the radioimmunoassays market are making significant efforts to meet the unmet demands of end customers and are placing increasing emphasis on new product development, local supply strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion.

Major companies in the radioimmunoassays market are changing their product pricing trends according to the regional end users' demand. Primarily the focus of market participants is on enhancing the supply chain management system, product standards, safety regulations, and quality control these tactics help them to enhance their market position.

Key Companies Profiled

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co. KG

Cisbio Bioassays

DiaSorin SpA

Diasource Immunossays S.A

DRG International, Inc.

Euro Diagnostica AB

IBL International GmbH

Izotop

MilliporeSigma

MP Biomedicals LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Stratec Biomedical AG



Market Developments

Atellica IM SARS-CoV-2 Antigen (CoV2Ag) received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration in March 2022.

In January 2020, BioFire Diagnostics, a BioMérieux SA company that specializes in molecular biology, submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of their BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 (BCID2) Panel. In comparison to the first BIOFIRE BCID Panel, the BIOFIRE BCID2 Panel has a larger list of genes associated with antibiotic resistance, significantly more pathogens, and several updated targets.

Get Full Access of Complete Report: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8296

Segmentation of Radioimmunoassay Industry Research

By Type : Reagents & Kits Analyzers

By Application : Research Clinical Diagnostics

By End User : Hospitals Pharmaceuticals Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global radioimmunoassays market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (reagents & kits, analyzers), application (research, clinical diagnostics), and end user (hospitals, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostic laboratories), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market: Global demand for nuclear medicine radioisotopes is forecasted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 8% over the next 10 years. As such, the global nuclear medicine radioisotopes market is expected to increase from a valuation of US$ 8.82 billion in 2023 to US$ 19.04 billion by the end of 2033.

Peptide-based Infection Therapeutics Market: The global peptide-based infection therapeutics market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.98 billion in 2023 and is predicted to amass a revenue of US$ 4.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Prefilled Auto Injectors Market: Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 15%, the global prefilled auto injectors market is extrapolated to attain a valuation of US$ 17 billion by 2033-end, up from its current size of US$ 4.2 billion.

Peptide-based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market: Global peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 77.9 billion by the end of 2033, up from its current size of US$ 25 billion.