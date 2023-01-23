New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Respiratory Monitoring Solutions Witness Technological and Business Model Evolution" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383487/?utm_source=GNW

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for respiratory devices, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and pulse oximeters.



In addition, home care device demand rose due to the growing burden on healthcare resources, and it is estimated to drive the respiratory device market.



Across the world, more than 900, 330, and 380 million people suffer from sleep apnea, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, respectively, and this high disease burden drives the respiratory monitoring device market.



Although the prevalence of different chronic respiratory diseases is high, a large population pool is undiagnosed, especially in South Asia, Latin America, and Africa.



Public and private organization initiatives are estimated to increase awareness, diagnosis, and treatment rates.



Patient adherence is a major challenge, and respiratory monitoring device industry vendors are developing various software platforms and apps to address it, increase patient engagement, and provide education related to therapies and disease management.



In addition, key stakeholders are introducing technologically advanced devices, such as wearables, artificial intelligence (AI)-/machine learning (ML)-integrated devices, and connected devices, to increase patient adoption.



Respiratory devices are continuously modified to be portable, small, connected, and smart.



These technological advancements are estimated to drive market growth potential.This study examines the respiratory device market and includes respiratory monitoring and therapeutic devices.



Respiratory device end users, including hospitals, physician offices, nursing homes, sleep laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings, are considered for this study.



In addition, the report includes the following:

•Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (PAP devices, oxygen concentrators, capnography devices, spirometers, polysomnography devices, pulse oximeters, and peak flow meters) and region (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific)

•Challenges and drivers

•Competitive landscape, including company market share

•Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders

