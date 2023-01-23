Global Meat Speciation Testing Market Size and Share is Anticipated to Grow by 8.5% From $2.1 billion in 2021 to Over $3.7 billion by 2028

Washington, DC, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Meat Speciation Testing Market By Species (Cow, Swine, Chicken, Horse, Sheep, And Others), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, And Others), By Form (Raw, Cooked, And Processed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Meat Speciation Testing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3.7 billion mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Meat Speciation Testing? How big is the Meat Speciation Testing Industry?

Meat Speciation Testing Report Coverage & Overview:

Meat speciation is carried out for both cooked and raw meat products. Claims that are made by product labels are confirmed by the meat speciation testing systems so that the authenticity of meat and meat products is checked, thus ensuring the safety of the consumers. The increasing amount of meat consumers across the globe coupled with the contemporary scandals arising from the mislabeling of meat products has increased the demand for meat speciation testing.

Global Meat Speciation Testing Market: Growth Dynamics

The market for meat speciation testing is anticipated to develop over the coming years as a result of an increase in the number of meat adulteration and food fraud cases. Additional factors that are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global meat speciation testing market include rising urbanization, rising spending power, a busy lifestyle, and rising demand for packaged meat. In the upcoming years, the target market is anticipated to rise as consumer awareness of health issues increases.

Other variables anticipated to boost the potential market's revenue growth include strict laws and regulations governing food standards and the certification of meat products, as well as food label compliance and conformity around the world. The intense competition in the industry is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period as meat testing is gaining importance due to the increasing laws and regulations ensuring food safety.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.1 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3.7 billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Eurofins Scientific, VWR International, LLC, Rapid Test Methods Ltd., AB Sciex Pte. Ltd., LGC Limited, Neogen Corporation, ALS, BioCheck, Inc., EnviroLogix, EMSL Analytical, Inc., among others. Key Segment By Species, By Technology, By Form and, By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Meat Speciation Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global meat speciation testing market is segmented based on species, technology, form, and region.

The global meat speciation market is divided into segments for cows, pigs, fowl, horses, sheep, and others by species. The chicken market is anticipated to expand significantly during the period of the forecast. The segment's expansion is ascribed to the increasing price of chicken as well as the use of unethical business practices by some meat producers and processors, including adulteration, the fraudulent substitution of chicken for pork, and contamination of other species.

Several instances of contaminated chicken flesh have been discovered, which has led to an increase in the global market for chicken (Gallus gallus). On the other hand, the swine category is anticipated to expand over the projected period due to the increased demand for quality control of meat products spurred on by the increase in cases of mixing pig meat with chicken and horse meat.

The market is divided into PCR, ELISA, and others based on technology. Throughout the projected period, the PCR segment is anticipated to rule the market. Using the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), a given DNA segment can be swiftly replicated (amplified) into millions or billions of copies, enabling a more thorough investigation. In PCR, primers—short synthetic DNA fragments—are used to choose the portion of the genome to be amplified. Then, that portion is amplified via several rounds of DNA synthesis.

Over the projection period, the ELISA segment is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. The growing applications of this technology, particularly the speciation of horse flesh, are responsible for segment expansion. Additionally, these technologies are made to identify the animal species included in processed foods, meat and bone meals, canned and cooked meat, and meat products.

The raw, cooked, and processed segments of the global market for meat speciation testing are divided based on form. In 2021, the raw meat market sector held the largest market share, and it is anticipated that it would continue to dominate during the projected period. The high domestic consumption of raw meat is the cause of the segment's expansion.

The global Meat Speciation Testing market is segmented as follows:

By Species

Cow

Swine

Chicken

Horse

Sheep

Others

By Technology

PCR

ELISA

Others

By Form

Raw

Cooked

Processed

Browse the full “Meat Speciation Testing Market By Species (Cow, Swine, Chicken, Horse, Sheep, And Others), By Technology (PCR, ELISA, And Others), By Form (Raw, Cooked, And Processed), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/meat-speciation-testing-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Meat Speciation Testing market include -

Eurofins Scientific

VWR International, LLC

Rapid Test Methods Ltd.

AB Sciex Pte. Ltd.

LGC Limited

Neogen Corporation

ALS

BioCheck Inc.

EnviroLogix

EMSL Analytical, Inc

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global meat speciation testing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 8.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global meat speciation testing market size was valued at around USD 2.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3.7 billion, by 2028.

Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The global meat speciation testing market is projected to grow owing to the increasing consumption of meat across the globe.

Based on species, the chicken segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the PCR segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the form, the raw segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021.

Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Meat Speciation Testing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Meat Speciation Testing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Meat Speciation Testing Industry?

What segments does the Meat Speciation Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Meat Speciation Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Species, By Technology, By Form, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The market for meat speciation testing is divided into five regions based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Due to more stringent food regulations, customer awareness, and a rise in the region's meat trade, Europe currently leads the world in the global meat speciation testing industry. Another factor influencing the increased interest in meat speciation testing in Europe is the rising demand from consumers for products that have been confirmed as authentic and in compliance with halal and kosher standards set by Islam and Judaism.

To satisfy consumer needs and assess the authenticity of meat, companies are creating new technology. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing consumption of meat products in the countries like India, China, and others.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In January 2021, Lansing-based Company Neogen Corp., which creates and sells devices for ensuring the safety of food and animals, created a quicker test to identify meat speciation in raw meat and ambient samples. The "Reveal" test, which checks for horse, beef, sheep, and poultry, gives results after a water extraction in five minutes. In raw meat or raw processed samples, the test can identify as little as 0.5 percent of the target species. They have also been approved for use with rinse water and environmental swabs. The test is added to Neogen's current test for pork.

In May 2021, Eurofins Food and Water Testing UK & Ireland have announced the acquisition of the independent contract testing laboratory Alliance Technical Laboratories (ATL) Ltd. The move will enhance the company’s food, water and feed testing service provider in the South East and is part of its planned strategic growth agenda.

