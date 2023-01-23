Demand for Global 3D Printing Metals Market Size to Surpass USD 2034.4 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 24.6% | 3D Printing Metals Industry Trends, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “3D Printing Metals Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Metal Type (Titanium, Nickel, Stainless Steel, Aluminum & Others), By Form (Filament, Ink, Powder), By Vertical (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Heavy Industry, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods, Electronics & Electrical, & Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 3D Printing Metals Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 699.2 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 24.6% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2034.4 million by 2028.”

The report analyzes the 3D printing metals market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global 3D printing metals market.

3D Printing Metals Market Overview:

To manufacture solid items, three-dimensional printing of metals is possible. These substances come in a variety of forms, including liquids, powders, and solids. On the global market, metals used in 3D printing are particularly well-liked due to their great efficiency and density. These materials are used in a variety of household items, commercial vehicles, and aluminum.

In order to meet the demands of various hospitals, doctors, and users of personal protection equipment, 3D printing allows on-demand manufacture, customization, and quick adjustments. As a result, it is effective at bridging the short-term supply gap. At the same or comparable unit prices, mass customization is feasible.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the 3D printing metals market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 24.6% between 2022 and 2028.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2028. The 3D Printing Metals market size was worth around US$ 699.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 2034.4 million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on metal type segmentation, titanium was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on form segmentation, powder was the leading revenue-generating applications in 2021.

Based on vertical segmentation, medical had the leading revenue-generating applications in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Industry Growth Drivers

3D printing is growing in popularity as a result of its rapid expansion during the projected time. The forward integration by substantial polymer aluminizes is another important driver driving the growth of the global 3D printing metals market. The sector is predicted to rise as a result of the ease with which custom objects may be produced, as well as favorable government investments supporting the expansion of the global 3D printing metals market.

The market for 3D printing metals is growing due to applications like A&D. The popularity of 3D printing metals could mark the beginning of a new era for the industry. These objects' complex geometries and physicochemical properties make them interesting. A significant driver of the market growth for 3D printed metals has been the demand for intricate, highly precise parts in the aerospace and defense sectors. The utilization of 3D-printed metals in fields including the automotive, pharmaceutical, and dental industries is influenced by three aspects.

The demand for implants and prostheses will increase, and investments in new products, novel materials, and metals for prototyping will rise as well. Three-dimensional printing is expected to advance significantly in the aviation sector during the forecast period. A major market driver could be the growing popularity of metal 3D printing, which provides advantages including improved design stability, decreased waste, and more inexpensive prices compared to conventional production methods.

3D Printing Metals Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The market for metals for 3D printing has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In essence, COVID-19 has had three detrimental consequences on the world economy: negatively on supply networks and sectors, negatively on businesses, and negatively on financial markets. Shipments of raw materials have declined, as has the amount of money made.

Additionally, a lack of raw materials would slow down the production of 3D-printable metals, which would have an impact on the management of the metals' supply chain. Due to the epidemic, numerous market sectors have been obliged to halt operations in order to adhere to governmental regulations including social segregation. The outcome is an unpredictable business environment for 3D printing metals globally.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global 3D Printing Metals Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global 3D Printing Metals market include;

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

ExOne GmbH

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Renishaw PLC

Proto Labs Inc.

Honeywell

Materialise NV

3D Systems Corp.

Voxeljet AG

GE

Sandvik AB

Hoganas AB

GKN PLC.

3D Printing Metals Market: Segmentation Analysis



3D Printing Metals Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D printing metals market is segmented based on metal type, form, vertical, and region.

Based on metal type, the global market is segmented into titanium, nickel, stainless steel, aluminum, & others. Due to the increasing use of titanium-based goods in many industries due to its flexible qualities such as lightweight, non-corrosion, high-strength, and toughness among others, the titanium sector has led the 3D printing metals market in 2021.

Based on the form segment, the global 3D printing metals market is categorized into filament, ink, and powder. In the global market for metals used in 3D printing, powder accounted for the greatest market share in 2021. This resulted from robust properties and an increase in demand across a wide range of application sectors, including food packaging, dinnerware, upholstery, and disposable clothing.

Based on the vertical segment, the global 3D printing metals market is categorized into healthcare, aerospace & defense, automotive, heavy industry, manufacturing, consumer goods, electronics & electrical, & others. Due to the product demand in medical applications being anticipated to be increased by improved technology, favorable government backing, and speedy product development, the healthcare segment is expected to hold the largest market share.

Regional Analysis:

The North American region presently maintains the highest share of the global 3D printing metals market as a result of the expanding IoT applications, technological developments, and presence of important players. Industry 4.0 wants to expand the market for metals used in 3D printing on a worldwide scale. The need for 3D printing plastics is being fueled by the country's expanding senior population and booming medical end-use industry.

Medical device manufacturers are increasingly using 3D-printed polymers due to the mechanical and chemical qualities of these materials. It is projected that biocompatibility, optical clarity, and cost-effective production methods will be the main factors driving demand for products in the healthcare sector. However, it is anticipated that in the following years, demand for 3D-printed metals would increase across a number of industries in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, the Japanese company Cyfuse is developing a 3D printer that can produce real-world 3D cellular devices.

Recent Industry Developments:

In November 2019, Renishaw plc collaborated with Sandvik Additive Manufacturing to qualify new additive manufacturing (AM) materials for production applications. These materials include a range of metal powders and new alloy compositions that can be optimized for the laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) process and have superior material properties. With this collaboration, Renishaw plc developed new metal materials for 3D printing.

In October 2019, GE Additive entered into a five-year cooperative research and development agreement (CRADA) with the US Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). The agreement was focused on the processes, materials, and software to increase customer adaptability towards additive manufacturing from conventional manufacturing.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 699.2 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 2034.4 Million CAGR Growth Rate 24.6% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, ExOne GmbH, Carpenter Technology Corp., Renishaw PLC, Proto Labs Inc., Honeywell, Materialise NV, 3D Systems Corp., Voxeljet AG, GE, Sandvik AB, Hoganas AB, GKN PLC, and others. Key Segment By Metal Type, Form, Vertical, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global 3D printing metals market is segmented as follows:

By Metal Type

Titanium

Nickel

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

By Form

Filament

Ink

Powder

By Vertical

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Heavy Industry

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Electronics & Electrical

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France UK Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Metal Type, Form, Vertical, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

