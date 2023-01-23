Capital Power announces Indigenous Art Fund in partnership with the Art Gallery of Alberta

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX) (“Capital Power”) has renewed its partnership with the Art Gallery of Alberta (“AGA”) for the Capital Power Indigenous Art Fund (“Indigenous Art Fund”) which supports and celebrates Indigenous art and artists. In action of reconciliation, exhibitions, programming and free admission days will be provided for visitors to experience Indigenous culture and artistry at this world-class venue.



“Capital Power is proud to renew our partnership with the Art Gallery of Alberta through the lens of reconciliation,” said Kate Chisholm, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer of Capital Power. “The Capital Power Indigenous Art Fund will elevate and recognize Indigenous artists and their art and create space for all to learn, celebrate and reflect on the experiences and contributions of Indigenous Peoples, whose presence has and continues to enrich our society.”

As Capital Power walks the path of reconciliation, we have prioritized support for Indigenous Peoples, communities and initiatives through our community investment program. As a company, we strive to build awareness and understanding of the profoundly negative impacts historic and contemporary forces have had on Indigenous Peoples, as well as to expand our knowledge and celebrate the diversity, traditions and contributions of Indigenous Peoples. Through the Indigenous Art Fund, we aim to provide opportunities for our neighbours, and the wider Alberta community, to grow together in our understanding of Indigenous Peoples, celebrate the immense talent of Indigenous artists, and participate in reconciliation together.

“We are very grateful for the continued support from Capital Power, who has been a lead sponsor of the AGA since 2010,” said Catherine Crowston, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Art Gallery of Alberta. “With Capital Power’s new Indigenous Art Fund, we will be able to create engaging opportunities for Albertans to connect with Indigenous art and artists.”

About the Capital Power Indigenous Art Fund

The first collections to debut as part of the Indigenous Art Fund are Dean Drever: Pass the Hat (November 25, 2022 – April 16, 2023) and Dean Drever: In Black and White (January 21, 2023 – May 1, 2023). Pass the Hat is a 16-ft. artwork made of 10,686 pieces of paper. It documents the strength of the Haida First Nation while addressing its fragility due to colonial practices of oppression. In Black and White explores reciprocal functions of cultural identification. Specifically, variations between individual freedom and social oppression. Upcoming exhibitions supported by the Indigenous Art Fund will be announced throughout 2023, including kisikayastew ᑭᓯᑲᔭᐢᑌᐤ moonlight (April 1, 2023 – August 13, 2023), an exploration of the nêhiyaw teachings of the Thirteen Sacred Moons.

The Indigenous Art Fund also supports free admission days to the AGA on National Indigenous Peoples’ Day (June 21), Treaty No. 6 Recognition Day (August 23) and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation (September 30) to invite community members to gather together to explore Indigenous art and history and to reflect on reconciliation.

Additional exhibitions and programming will be announced throughout 2023.

Territorial Acknowledgement

In the spirit of reconciliation, Capital Power respectfully acknowledges that we operate within the ancestral homelands, traditional and treaty territories of the Indigenous Peoples of Turtle Island, or North America.

Capital Power’s head office is located within the traditional and contemporary home of many Indigenous Peoples of the Treaty 6 region and Métis Nation of Alberta Region 4. We acknowledge the diverse Indigenous communities that are located in these areas and whose presence continues to enrich the community.

