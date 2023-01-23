Baxter of California Expands Fragrance Collection With Two New California-Inspired Scents

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the success of the brand's signature scent, Pacific Cannabis, men's grooming and lifestyle brand Baxter of California announces the launch of Valley Mist and Canyon Incense, two new, California-inspired fragrances as part of its expanding collection of lifestyle products for men.

Baxter of California has bottled the essence and spirit of California to bring consumers two new fragrances inspired by some of the state's most beautiful landscapes. Since 1965, Baxter of California has created products that embody the Southern Californian lifestyle and effectively care for the body and hair. These new fragrances capture the landscapes and aromas that are synonymous with the state - Valley Mist, inspired by the state's vast orchards located in the low fertile grounds between mountains, and Canyon Incense, inspired by the fresh scents in the winding canyons across the state.

"We are so excited to share our new fragrances with the public," says Jose Figueroa, Associate Brand Manager of Baxter of California, "Pacific Cannabis has been such a staple scent for our consumers, and we're elated to connect with an even wider fragrance-loving audience with the addition of Valley Mist and Canyon Incense to our fragrance collection."

Valley Mist is a daytime scent inspired by the morning mist of the fertile grounds and orchards in Southern California's valleys. The fresh zest of the breeze contrasts with the sun-drenched sweetness of the fruit on the trees. The fragrance opens with bergamot, lemon and ocean mist. The fresh heart notes include fir needle, pine needles and jasmine leaf, and the fragrance finishes with base notes cypress tree, driftwood and sheer musk.

Canyon Incense is a nighttime scent inspired by the cooler, fresher air found in the twists and turns of the state's canyon landscapes. This leafy, woodsy scent blends into the spicy warmth of the fading sun. This scent opens with notes of bergamot, nutmeg and apple peel. Earthy heart notes include canyon rock, amber mist and tonka bean, and the scent is rounded out with a base of guaiac wood, red cedar and sandalwood.

Baxter of California's Valley Mist and Canyon Incense fragrances will be available in 3.4 fl. oz/100 mL bottles at baxterofcalifornia.com and retailers including Ulta, Macy's and Amazon.

###

ABOUT BAXTER OF CALIFORNIA

Since 1965, Baxter of California has been a pioneer in understanding and meeting our personal care needs. Our curated range of hair, skin, shave, and body essentials and lifestyle products are all tested by master barbers at our award-winning Baxter Finley Barber & Shop in Los Angeles. Our products are designed for quality and versatility to provide consumers with everything they need to confidently be who they are.

BaxterofCalifornia.com

@baxterofca

EDITORIAL/MEDIA INQUIRIES: For all media inquiries, including sample requests, please contact Alexa Lewis at boc@agencyguacamole.com.

HIGH-RES IMAGES: https://agencyguacamole.box.com/s/q7datf6pebztb9f7fwkba8a9gr64nhue

Contact Information:

Alexa Lewis

PR & Influencer Manager

alexa@agencyguacamole.com

(310) 878-2560



Related Images











Image 1: BOC's New Fragrances









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment