Exagen Inc. Elects Tina S. Nova, Ph.D. as Executive Chair of the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today that Tina S. Nova, Ph.D. has been elected as Executive Chair of the Exagen Board of Directors, effective January 19, 2023. Dr. Nova succeeds Brian Birk, who has served as Chair of the Board of Directors at Exagen since 2018, and who will remain a member of the Board.



Dr. Nova currently serves as President of Veracyte's (Nasdaq: VCYT) U.S. CLIA business where she leads all aspects of the company’s broad menu of diagnostic laboratory tests. She previously held the position of President & CEO of Decipher Biosciences until March 2021, when Veracyte purchased the organization for $600 million. She has held numerous leadership roles in the life science industry, which include CEO of Molecular Stethoscope and SVP & General Manager of Oncology at Illumina. Dr. Nova was the co-founder, President & CEO of Genoptix, which was purchased by Novartis AG for $470 million in 2011. She has also held senior positions with Nanogen, Inc., Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Hybritech.

“I am excited to welcome Tina as Executive Chair at Exagen. Her broad experience with innovative healthcare companies and leadership in growing organizations with proprietary technology will be invaluable to Exagen as we look to expand our position as the premier provider of autoimmune testing solutions,” said John Aballi, President and CEO of Exagen. “I have had the pleasure of working with Tina for almost 15 years, and I’m thrilled to work closely with her again as we continue to shape the future of Exagen.”

“I am honored to have been elected Executive Chair and I’m excited to take on this additional leadership role at Exagen,” said Dr. Nova. “I also want to thank Brian Birk, who served as the company’s Chair since 2018. Brian was instrumental in growing the organization into a leader in autoimmune testing and I am pleased that he will remain a member of the Board.”

Dr. Nova currently serves on the Board of Azenta (Nasdaq: AZTA) and previously served on the Board of Directors of Veracyte and Arena Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Nova holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of California, Riverside and a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine.

About Exagen

Exagen (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostic, prognostic, and monitoring testing solutions. Exagen is a patient focused, discovery driven organization built on the success of AVISE testing and is investing in its product pipeline to support patients throughout their autoimmune diagnosis and treatment journeys. The goal at Exagen is to assist patients, physicians, and payors by enabling precision medicine. Exagen is located in San Diego County with clinical and research and development laboratories in Vista, CA.

