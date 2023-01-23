Global Robotic Grippers Market to Generate USD 3.03 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Robotic Grippers Market generated USD 1.32 billion in 2022 and is projected to garner USD 3.03 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9 % from 2022 to 2030.

The research offers a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities prevalent in the market to understand the changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to identify the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Providing a comprehensive analysis of the market across 483 pages, accompanied by 345 tables and 323 figures, this report will serve as a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for sustainable growth over the next few years. Furthermore, the report highlights the impact of COVID-19 on the global robotic grippers market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 1.1 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 3 Billion CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages 483 Tables 345 Figures 323 Segments Covered Type, Design, Applications, Vertical, And Region Drivers The emergence of smart technologies for robotic grippers to enhance productivity and efficiency Growing uses of collaborative robots for industrial purposes Increasing adoption of robotic grippers owing to the benefits of better flexibility and functionality in multiple industries.



Opportunities Introduction of plug-and-play technologies in robotic gripper to overcome interoperability issues Growing demand for electric grippers in various industry verticals

The report identifies driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities in the market. The global robot gripper market is growing because of the emergence of smart technologies, including the Internet of things (IoT), data science, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, in smart factories to boost productivity and efficiency and to ensure a more dependable pick-and-place, product handling, and shortening operation. However, the shortage of skilled labor for operating robotic grippers limits the market growth.

Identifying the opportunities that leading players can take leverage to increase their market share, Next Move Strategy Consulting’s Lead Analyst for Semiconductor & Electronics commented, “Plug-and-play technology will overcome interoperability issues in robotic grippers, creating new opportunities in the near future.”

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2021 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as the presence of large manufacturing industries in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea that are constantly improving their production capacity to cater to the growing consumer demand. On the other hand, Europe is estimated to grow steadily during the forecast period due to factors such as the high adoption of robots and robotic grippers across the automotive and food & beverage sectors in Europe. The automotive industry is one of the largest and most rapidly growing industries in Europe. The high demand for electric vehicles in European countries has forced manufacturers to increase their production capabilities in the region, which in turn is raising the adoption of robotic grippers.

The study analyzes each region and its countries by segments and their sub-segments to outline the steps to take to consolidate their presence in the robotic gripper industry. Furthermore, this analysis helps determine the fastest-growing segments and the highest-revenue-generating segments to take the next step accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global robotics grippers market. Some of the major market players in the robotics grippers industry, are Schunk GmbH & Co. KG, Festo, Kuka AG, Piab AB, Destaco, Schmalz, ABB Ltd., AFAG, OnRobot A/S, and PHD Inc., among others.

