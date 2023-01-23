Grand Havana Inc. Finalizes Letter of Intent for Land Venture

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Havana Inc. (OTC Pink: GHAV) today announces that it has finalized a fully executed Letter of Intent (LOI) to proceed with a major land development project in Miami, FL.

The LOI is the culmination of a multi-year effort by the leadership of H&H Coffee Group’s private investment arm that is delivering the venture to GHAV’s shareholders and investors. The acquisition will provide GHAV a massive asset base of over 75 acres of premium parcels as well as fully operational agriculture and nursery businesses with over 20 years of expertise. Director and Chairman Mr. Alain Piedra celebrated the LOI saying “this purchase crystalizes the relationship with land and dedication to agriculture and artisanal production our families have had for generations”. He added “our connection to the land coupled with our expertise in development and construction management will facilitate a smooth transition and endless opportunity”.

Moving forward, GHAV and H&H will begin laying the groundwork for potential zoning and other infrastructure needs as urbanization of the lands begins and investors are selected to bring this expansive project to fruition. Director and COO Mr. Julio Sera noted “we are fortunate to be proficient in the many competencies that will be required to extract the maximum potential from this venture”. Mr. Sera continued, “the shareholders of Grand Havana deserve relentless execution in every aspect of our business, and this land project will demonstrate our capacity to deliver on that promise”.

About Grand Havana, Inc.

Grand Havana is a coffee company headquartered in Miami, Florida “The Capital of Espresso in the US.”

Through our subsidiary, Grand Master Brands, LLC we are a global distributor of the finest green coffees that include not only commercial grade but also premium certified offerings such as Rainforest Alliance, organic, Fairtrade, UTZ, Bird Friendly among others. Grand Havana roasted coffee products are distributed by Sysco, Ambassador Foods and Amazon. Our b2b programs proudly serve our coffees in corporate offices, airports, universities, non-traditional avenues, supermarkets, convenience stores, hotels, and online marketplaces. With more than 10 million cups of coffee served nationwide, Grand Havana is the choice of consumers when the goal is connecting with the nostalgia and essence of the best cup of Cuban coffee.

For more information, visit www.Grandhavanacoffee.com or email info@grandhavanacoffee.com . Find out more about the company at www.Facebook.com/grandhavanacoffee , twitter.com/grandhavcoffee1 , or www.instagram.com/grandhavanacoffee/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of latest information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.