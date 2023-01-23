Global Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market Predicted to Garner $339.5 Million in Revenue and Rise at a CAGR of 5.59% during the Estimated Timeframe 2022-2031 [230-Pages] | Reasoning by Research Dive

New York, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global fatty bases for suppositories market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $339.5 million and grow at a CAGR of 5.59% throughout the estimated timeframe from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, with the rising significance of fat suppositories in geriatric and pediatric patients all across the globe, the fatty bases for suppositories market is predicted to witness remarkable growth during the analysis period. Besides, better physical and chemical stability, broad chemical compatibility, and the lack of irritating effects on mucosal membranes are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the estimated period. Moreover, the importance of fat excipients for the treatment of viral infections is expected to create huge growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the reluctance of patients to prefer rectal drug delivery may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Segments of the Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on base type and region.

Base Type: Emulsifying Base Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The emulsifying base sub-segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the unique qualities of emulsifying bases such as texture, neutrality, stability, and many more. Moreover, the increasing use of both emulsifying bases to improve the water-absorbing capacity is expected to upsurge the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Europe Region to Hold the Maximum Share of the Market

The Europe region of the fatty bases for suppositories market is expected to hold the highest share of the market and is predicted to continue steady growth during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the highly developed healthcare sector, the presence of large producers, and the high rate of adoption of suppositories in this region. Furthermore, the increasing demand for suppositories among parents for their children is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has had an unfavorable impact on the fatty bases for suppositories market. This is mainly due to the breakdown in the supply chain for raw materials during the pandemic period. Moreover, the shutdown of manufacturing plants due to prolonged lockdowns and the shortage of manpower in manufacturing factories, and the increase in the demand and supply imbalance are the major factors that have declined the growth of the market throughout the crisis.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the fatty bases for suppositories market include

ATRAL

FAMAR

Aenova Holding GmBH

Delpharm

LGV (Laboratories Mayoly Spindler)

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd.

Priyans Drugs

Unither

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, In January 2021, CB21 Pharma, focused on the research and development of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol products, a sister company of CBDepot, introduced cannabidiol (CBD) suppositories for rectal and vaginal use for OTC (over-the-counter) sales in Europe.

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including the product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

