Boyden’s Keith Dorsey Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

California, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden, a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries, is delighted to announce that Keith D. Dorsey, Managing Partner, United States and US Regional Practice Leader, CEO & Board Services Practice, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Keith D. Dorsey, EdD was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

“We are honored to welcome Keith Dorsey into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, Keith has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Keith will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Keith Dorsey will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

“I am delighted to join Forbes Business Council,” commented Keith D. Dorsey. “I look forward to engaging with executives in this exceptional network and discussing key issues facing global business leaders today. For me, this is an opportunity to share my work and research into corporate governance, focusing on cognitive and demographic diversity, pipelines and pathways to diverse boards and how nominations and governance committees, allies and mentors can help crack board diversity. I also look forward to discussions on sustainability and other critical issues on the ESG agenda as we disrupt the status quo to chart a better future.”

Keith is an accomplished corporate governance and human capital expert with more than 30 years’ experience as an executive, board member and leadership advisor. He works with businesses from large multinationals to start ups, driving sales growth and shareholder value, and helping clients navigate significant periods of change. Author of several research reports and papers, including research into the enablers and barriers to Black women on boards, he has recently been published by Forbes, Directors & Boards and Harvard Business Review. Keith is a Board Member of the Pacific Crest Trail Association, Vimly Benefit Solutions and Pepperdine Graziadio Business School; Vice Chair of the Financial Advisory Commission of the City of La Quinta; and Member of the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) and Executive Leadership Council (ELC).

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 70 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve client needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes’ Americas Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2021. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.