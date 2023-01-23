The compression therapy market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2022 to USD 4.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5%

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compression Therapy Market by Technique, Product, Application, Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05077134/?utm_source=GNW

Growing cases of sports injuries, favorable clinical evidence for the use of compression therapy products in the management of several diseases and new developments in compression therapy by global giants are further anticipated to support the growth of the market.



Compression pumps segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the compression therapy market is segmented into compression bandages, compression wraps, compression stockings, compression tapes, compression pumps, compression braces, and other compression garments.Compression pumps segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, the rising prevalence of chronic venous diseases, and the growing number of hip and knee surgeries are expected to drive the growth of the compression pumps market during the forecast period.



varicose vein treatment segment to capture the largest market share or compression therapy market in 2021, by application

On the basis of application, the compression therapy market is segmented into varicose vein treatment, deep vein thrombosis treatment, lymphedema treatment, leg ulcer treatment, and other applications. The varicose vein treatment segment accounted for the largest share the compression therapy market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of varicose veins, the high preference for compression therapy as the first line of treatment for varicose veins,



” The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The global compression therapy market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa). During the forecast period of Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR owing to the increase in patient population with diabetes, large geriatric patient pool, growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region.



The major players operating in the compression therapy market are DJO, Inc. (US), BSN Medical (US), medi GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (US), SIGVARIS (Switzerland), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M (US), ConvaTec Inc. (US), ArjoHuntleigh (Sweden), Julius Zorn GmbH (Germany), Bio Compression Systems, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew Plc (UK) and Mego Afek Ltd. (Israel).



Research Coverage

This report studies the compression therapy market based on product, technique, application, distribution channel, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



