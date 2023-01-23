Depth Sensing Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Qualcomm, Intel, Sony, PMD Technologies, Nerian Vision, Infineon, Melexis & Becom Bluetechnix

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Depth Sensing Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The depth sensing market is anticipated to reach a market size of US$8,592.237 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.67% from an estimated value of US$2,919.559 million in 2020.



The employment of robots in numerous industry verticals is primarily fueled by the increased emphasis on automating various applications. More and more robots are equipped with depth-sensing technology, making it possible to measure objects in a variety of applications with greater accuracy and simplicity. The installation of depth-sensing technology in smartphones is being further accelerated by the focus on creating AR and VR applications.



However, some of the factors impacting market expansion and anticipated to restrain the growth of the global depth sensing market in the upcoming years include the high cost of depth sensors and the necessity of a proper angle for stereo depth sensing technology.



Increasing demand for growing surveillance and security systems driving the growth of the market



The global market for depth sensors is being driven by the increasing demand for these devices in uses such as facial recognition, gesture control, augmented reality, and virtual reality. Due to factors such as an increase in the use of depth-sensing technology in gaming applications and an increase in end-user demand for improved security and surveillance systems, the worldwide depth-sensing market is growing quickly. Additionally, it is anticipated that demand for depth sensing would increase due to the growing use of depth-sensing technologies in smartphones to enable facial detection, recognition, and authentication. Moreover, the depth sensing market would benefit from new opportunities brought about by technical improvements and modernization.



Key Developments:

May 2022: Advanced cutting-edge industrial and medical applications are made possible by the 3D depth-sensing technology developed by Infineon and pmdtechnologies for Magic Leap 2. The REAL3TM 3D Image Sensor's potential is shown by Magic Leap 2. The device's ability to recognize and eventually interact with the user's physical environment is made possible by the new and upgraded IRS2877C Time-of-Flight imager. The VGA resolution of the 3D imager allows for the detailed detection of a wide variety of objects. Infineon and pmd's Time-of-Flight technology produces a precise 3D mapping of the environment as well as a 3D image of faces, hand features, or objects in real-time. This development makes it possible for the Magic Leap 2 to interact with the environment precisely. The sensor also supports Magic Leap 2's improved gesture capabilities. The Magic Leap 2's 3D sensor was improved by Infineon and PMD to use less power, produce less heat, and have longer battery life.

Product Offerings:

SceneScan: Nerian's newest 3D depth perception technology, SceneScan, is the replacement for the very effective SP1 Stereovision Sensor. SceneScan computes a 3D image of the observed environment in real time using stereo vision and hardware-based image processing. Contrary to traditional depth cameras, this does not require the emission of visible or invisible light. Therefore, even in challenging situations like intense daylight, extended measurements, overlapping ranges, or even underwater measurements, SceneScan offers precise 3D perception. The monochrome, cost-optimized version SceneScan is designed for applications with less stringent criteria.

Intel RealSenseTM D415: A standard field of vision makes the Intel RealSenseTM D415 ideal for high-accuracy applications like 3D scanning. The D415 has the finest depth quality per degree thanks to a rolling shutter on the depth sensor. The D415 is the ideal option when accuracy is the key to a successful solution. The D415 offers higher quality depth per degree due to its sharply concentrated field of view. The D415 is ideal for volumetric capture, 3D scanning, and facial authentication because it has an inbuilt RGB sensor. With the release of the Intel RealSenseTM depth camera D415, Intel continues its tradition of releasing innovative new vision-sensing devices. This camera integrates an Intel module and a vision processor into a compact design that is perfect for testing and product development. A new generation of sensing systems and devices that are better equipped to comprehend and interact with their surroundings may be assembled and created at one location using this affordable, powerful, and lightweight hardware in combination with adaptable software.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $2919.56 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8592.24 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Active Depth Sensing

Passive Depth Sensing

By Technology

Time of Flight

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

By Industry Vertical

Consumer Electronic

Industrial

Healthcare

Building Automation

Automotive

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. DEPTH SENSING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TYPE



6. DEPTH SENSING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY TECHNOLOGY



7. DEPTH SENSING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



8. DEPTH SENSING MARKET ANALYSIS, BY GEOGRAPHY



9. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE



10. COMPANY PROFILES



Companies Mentioned

Qualcomm Technology, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corporation

Sony Depth Sensing Solutions

PMD Technologies AG

Nerian Vision Technologies

Melexis

Becom Bluetechnix GmbH

