The industrial ethernet market is projected to grow from USD 11.0 billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5%

Services in offering segment to register the highest CAGR of industrial ethernet market during the forecast period

Service providers provide customized network design and other related services, such as long-term maintenance contracts of installations, to cater to clients with specific requirements.They also provide remote support services for networks and can solve or manage network problems remotely.



Companies such as Siemens AG (Germany) and General Electric (US) provide a separate services portfolio for this market.



POWERLINK to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Ethernet POWERLINK is a real-time protocol for standard Ethernet.POWERLINK was initially developed by B&R (Austria).



Ethernet POWERLINK is implemented on top of IEEE 802.3 and, therefore, allows a free selection of network topology and to cross-connect between different topologies. It uses a polling and time-slicing mechanism for real-time data exchange. A POWERLINK master or managed node controls the time synchronization through packet jitter in the range of tens of nanoseconds. Such a system is suitable for all kinds of automation systems ranging from PLC-to-PLC communication and visualization down to motion and I/O control. Barriers to implementing POWERLINK are quite low due to the availability of open-source stack software. In addition, CANopen is part of the standard that allows for easy system upgrades from previous Fieldbus protocols.



Siemens (Germany), Rockwell Automation (US), Cisco Systems (US), Belden (US), Omron (Japan), Moxa (Taiwan), Huawei Technologies (Sweden), SICK (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), and ABB (Switzerland) are the key players in the industrial ethernet market. These top players have strong portfolios of products and services and presence in both mature and emerging markets.



