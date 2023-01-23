The global orthodontic supplies market size is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2027 from USD 6.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9%

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Orthodontic Supplies Market by Product, Patient, User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04268640/?utm_source=GNW

during the forecast period.

Worldwide prevalence of malocclusion and increasing patient awareness about the availability of orthodontic treatment in the market are propelling the demand for orthodontic supplied. Strategies adopted by orthodontic supplies manufacturer to showcase their orthodontic product portfolio and rising collaboration & partnership among players and dental clinics are anticipated to increase the customer base of the orthodontic supplies market, further accelerating the market growth.



However, dearth of skilled dental professionals in many emerging nations and high cost of orthodontic treatment procedures is likely to hamper the growth of the market.



The removable braces segment to register the highest growth rate in orthodontic supplies market during the forecast period, by product “

Based on product, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented into fixed braces, removable braces, adhesives, and accessories.The removable braces segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the rising patient awareness about the advantages offered by removable braces over fixed braces and the growing presence of well established manufacturers with strong offerings in removable braces.Additionally, the strategic collaboration between removable braces manufactures and orthodontic clinics is expected to increase the accessibility of clear aligners treatment among patient.



For instance in July 2022, Ormco corporation signed an agreement with Svêt Rovnátek, the largest orthodontic clinic in Czech Republic.



The hospital and dental clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global orthodontic supplies market, by end users, in 2021

Based on end user, the orthodontic supplies market is segmented in hospitals & dental clinics, e-commerce platforms, and other end users.The hospitals & dental clinic segment accounted for the largest market share 2021.



Factors such as increasing number of malocclusions globally, growing adoption of advanced orthodontic supplies among hospitals & dental clinics, along with the strong emphasis of private equity firm to establish a wide network of dental clinics are anticipated to play a significant role in boosting the growth of this segment.



The Asia Pacific market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global orthodontic treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe.



Asia Pacific registered the highest growth during the forecast period.Emerging Asian economies, such as China, India, and Singapore, are likely to provide high orthodontic supplies market growth opportunities.



Improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising number of dental clinics in and the emergence of small players offering wide range of orthodontic products in the region is likely to support the rapid market growth of Asia Pacific during the forecast period.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–48%, Tier 2–36%, and Tier 3– 16%

• By Designation: C-level–10%, Director-level–14%, and Others–76%

• By Region: North America–40%, Europe–32%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America–5%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The major players operating in the orthodontic supplies market are Align Technology (US), 3M (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), and Dentsply Sirona (US). Other prominent players in this market include Henry Schein (US), American Orthodontics (US), Rocky Mountain Orthodontics (US), G&H Orthodontics (US), Dentaurum (Germany), TP Orthodontics (US), Great Lakes Dental Technologies (US), DB Orthodontics (UK), Morelli Ortodontia (Brazil), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ultradent Products (US), Aditek Orthodontics (Brazil), MATT Orthodontics (US), JJ Orthodontics (India), Sino Ortho Limited (China), and JISCOP Co., Ltd. (South Korea).



Research Coverage

This report studies the orthodontic supplies market based on the product, application, distribution challenge, and region.The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the report analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the orthodontic supplies market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.

