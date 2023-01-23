New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "PTFE Fabric Market by Type, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04176355/?utm_source=GNW

The global PTFE fabric market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027, in terms of value.



The global PTFE fabric market size is projected to grow from USD 0.9 billion in 2022 to USD 1.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2027. Rising demand from emerging markets and growing industrialization are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of PTFE fabric.



The food segment accounted for the largest share in the PTFE fabric market in terms of value.

PTFE fabric plays a vital role in the food industry.PTFE fabric is the preferred material for food-grade non-stick coatings.



It is widely used in non-stick cookware and other items.The key advantages of PTFE fabric are anti-friction and non-flammability.



The material is also hydrophobic and non-toxic, useful in the food industry.



PTFE coated fabric is the fastest growing PTFE fabric type.

PTFE coated fabric is the highest quality architectural membrane for tensile structures.In the 1960s, the material was developed by DuPont and has been used for structures since the early 1970s.



PTFE coated fabric consists of a fiberglass fabric, aramid, or a polyester fabric which is coated with PTFE to improve its strength and heat resistance.PTFE coated fabric is widely used for making conveyor belts in the food processing industry.



This fabric is also used in the construction industry for roofing applications. Additionally, it is used to make PTFE adhesive tapes.



North America is estimated to be the second-largest market for PTFE fabric

North America is the second-largest market for PTFE fabric.The US, Canada, and Mexico are the major countries in the North American region.



The region has a strong industrial base in developed economies, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. Some of the major players operating in the PTFE fabric market are based in this region, such as Taconic, W.L. Gore Associates, The Chemours Company, and Birdair.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the PTFE fabric market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 20%, Directors – 10%, and Others – 70%

• By Region: APAC – 50%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, the Middle East & Africa –10%, and South America- 10%



The key players in this market are Taconic (US), Saint Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Fiberflon(Turkey), W.L. Gore Associates(US), Daikin Industries (Japan), The Chemours Company (US), Chukoh Chemical Industries(Japan), Birdair (US), Sefar (Switzerland), and W. F. Lake Corporation (US).



Research Coverage:

The report offers insights into the PTFE fabric market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the PTFE fabric market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, application, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the PTFE fabric market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the PTFE fabric; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04176355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________