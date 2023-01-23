Global Data Center Accelerator Market Share Projected to Reach USD 73.31 Billion By 2030, at 23.7% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Data Center Accelerator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global data center accelerator market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 73.31 Billion By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 10.83 billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% from 2022 to 2030”

What are Data Center Accelerators? How Big is Data Center Accelerator Market Size & Share?

Overview

Data center accelerators is a hardware device or software program that is designed to enhance the overall performance of computers. Data center accelerators help improve the use of AI-based services and increase consumer-driven data demand. It increases power efficiency by assisting various HPC workloads, including astrophysics, cyber security, genomics, machine learning, modular dynamics, oil and gas, big data analysis, and weather and climate.

Data center accelerators are embedded into CPUs, GPUs, FPGAs, and ASICs to support workloads. These accelerators have the ability to perform faster processing of tasks at lower power consumption. Increasing deployment of data center accelerator and cloud-based services is prominently driving the data center accelerator market sales. The rising adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data analytics, and the internet of things (IoT) is further boosting the market expansion.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Marvell

KIOXIA Holdings Corporation

Micron Technology Inc.

Western Digital Technologies

Key Highlights of the Report

Market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and applications, history data, and forecast

The value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions

Data on significant drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Market segment analysis by types, applications, and regions

Value chain analysis with price analysis and forecast

Current market trends, application solutions, and market landscapes may be useful to organizations in the industry.

Growth Driving Factors

Rising adoption of data center accelerators across various companies to support the market growth

The increasing focus on parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the growing adoption of data center accelerators in companies are propelling the data center accelerator market size. Rising demand for AI in HPC data centers coupled with surging demand for enhancement of application performance is fueling the market demand. An increasing number of companies offering machine learning worldwide is expected to flourish in the market growth. Furthermore, a surge in data storage requirements, a rise in the use of mobile data, and increased internet usage in businesses are accelerating the data center accelerator industry growth. In addition, many businesses are offering cloud service through machine learning (ML) for applications, including voice recognition, fraud detection, image recognition, voice search, and recommendation engines.

Market Dynamics:

Key Growth Driving Factors

Demand for HPC across industries is positively influencing the market expansion

Growing demand for FPGA-based accelerators coupled with a rising focus on artificial intelligence (AI) data centers is predicted to create significant growth opportunities in the data center accelerator market.

Due the digitization worldwide, the demand for data center network services has increased across various industries. HPC is majorly used in sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, manufacturing, finance, and urban planning for the purpose of program availability and data security.

University of Texas researchers at Austin are using HPC to advance the science of cancer treatment. This project will help in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate, skin cancer, blood, and liver cases by augmenting cancer research.

Segmental Analysis

The GPU segment dominated the market in 2021

Based on the processor, the GPU category witnessed the largest data center accelerator market share in 2021 owing to the growing use of GPU in supercomputing, drug research, medical imaging, AI training and inference, and financial modeling. Also, GPUs support the complex multistep processes involved in machine learning. Thus they are used in machine learning and AI in hyper-scale networks and enterprise data centers for different calculations. Furthermore, rapid development in architecture, security, and programming paradigms is anticipated to fuel FPGA-based cloud deployment applications across the globe.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 73.31 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 13.36 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 23.7% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Micron Technology, Inc., Marvell, KIOXIA Holdings Corporation, Western Digital Technologies Segments Covered By Processor, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America witnessed the major market share in 2021

Based on geography, North America held the highest revenue share in the data center accelerator market due to the presence of major market players such as Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel, Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA Corporation, Inc., and others. Also, rising technological development and better data center infrastructure positively influence the market regional market growth.

Moreover, the data center accelerator market in the Asia Pacific is likely to register the fastest growth throughout the foreseen period. This growth can be attributed to the growing adoption of cloud-based services such as IoT and big data analytics. Also, favorable government guidelines and the rising requirement for data center infrastructure upgrades in the Asia Pacific are anticipated to accelerate the regional market growth over the predicted period.

Browse the Detail Report “Data Center Accelerator Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Processor (GPU, CPU, FPGA, ASIC); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/data-center-accelerator-market

Recent Developments

In May 12, 2020, DeepCube announced the release of a software-based inference accelerator to significantly enhance deep learning performance on any existing hardware. DeepCube's patented architecture can be installed on top of any existing hardware (CPU, GPU, ASIC) in data centers and edge devices, allowing for up to a tenfold increase in performance and memory reduction.

Some of The Important Questions Answered in the Market

Which region offers the most rewarding open doors for the market?

What are the business threats and variable scenarios concerning the market?

Who are the significant players confronting and developing in the market?

What is the projected size of the market?

What are the opportunities and threats to which players are exposed in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the data center accelerator market report based on processor and region:

By Processor Outlook

GPU

CPU

FPGA

ASIC

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, South Africa)

