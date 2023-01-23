Outlook on the Artificial Sweetener Global Market to 2028 - Aspartame Products will lead Worldwide in the Upcoming Years

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Sweetener Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Artificial Sweetener Market will reach US$ 9.35 Billion at a CAGR of 3.47% by 2028, according to the publisher. There is a rising public interest in so-called 'zero calories' artificial sweeteners.

Artificial sweeteners are used in various food items available in the market, and many manufacturers also use a blend of sugar and artificial sweeteners. Artificial sweeteners were established in a wide range of products in the supermarket can use.



Many tabletop sweeteners add sweetness to tea, coffee, cereal, and fruit instead of several other products, such as cordials, soft drink ice cream, yogurt, ice cream, chewing gum, lollies, desserts, and cakes labeled. These products are often as diet low joule or no sugar. The primary reasons for using artificial sweeteners are weight loss, dental care, diabetes mellitus, reactive hypoglycemia, and low cost.



Some studies have shown the harmful effect of artificial sweeteners on cardiovascular health, with plausible mechanisms. In Sep 2022, World Health Organization warned not to use low-calorie sweeteners to help weight control or reduce the risk of no communicable diseases sparking mixed reactions from industry groups.

However, increasing health consciousness among consumers and the increasing number of obese and diabetic patients, growing demand for sugar-free products, prevailing lifestyle diseases, weight loss practices, and rising food processing is expected to keep the market growing effectively. In contrast, high costs and increasing demand for natural sweeteners create a significant challenge for market growth.



Aspartame Products will lead Worldwide in the Upcoming Years



Based on the Product, The Global Artificial Sweetener Market will be divided into six types: Aspartame, Neotame, Sucralose, Acesulfame k, Saccharin, and Others. Aspartame captured the largest share during the forecast period because it is made from amino acids; it provides four kcal/g.

Aspartame is 200 times sweeter than sucrose. According to the FDA, the acceptable daily intake of Aspartame for people is 50 mg/kg body weight for adults and children. Aspartame is a sweetener in many products, including chewing gum, primary soda, dry drink mixtures, yogurt and pudding, instant tea, and coffee. Artificial Sweetener has been used in over 6000 varieties of products available in the market.



In the United Kingdom, foods that carry Aspartame are required by the Food Standards Agency to record the substance as an ingredient, with the warning 'Contains a source of phenylalanine'.



Food & Beverage's Rising Trends will force Market Players to more development in the Artificial Sweetener Market



Food and beverages will dominate the market share due to their application as high-intensity sweeteners in food and beverages. Foods and beverages are a significant area of application of artificial sweeteners, with calorie reduction being the primary goal.

Also, it can be used in diabetic foods and beverages, depending on the variety of products, either as single sweetening agents or combined with bulk sugar substitutes suitable for diabetic consumption. Furthermore, Beverage uses of artificial sweeteners account for more than 50% of human consumption. The market is classified into Food and Beverage, Direct Sales, Pharmaceuticals, and others.



Consumers' awareness of the negative health effects of consuming sugar remains the linchpin of the Asian market for artificial sweeteners



Geographically, the market is classified into five types North America, Europe, Asia - Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific holds the most considerable market revenue due to its rising economies and the increasing popularity of antioxidant-rich food, which reduces the demand for additional ingredients to raise the level of antioxidants.



Furthermore, North America is the fastest-growing artificial sweetener market owing to the rising awareness about healthy food products among consumers and stringent food safety regulations in the region. The U.S. food and drug management have approved the usage of acesulfame-k, neotame, cyclamate, and Aspartame as per acceptable daily intake value. Though the prices of these products are high, consumers are willing to purchase these products.



Key Players



Some key players in the artificial sweetener market include Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate & Lyle, Celanese Corporation, Wilmar International Limited, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



In 2021, Codexis and Tate & Lyle extended a partnership to enhance the production of Tate & Lyle'sLyle's newest Sweetener: Tasteva M Stevia Sweetener.



In January 2021, AnalytiCon Discovery and Roquette announced their investment in R&D to develop Brazzein, a protein sweetener naturally produced in berries by the name Pentadiplandra which are found in Africa was successful.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $7.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Driver

4.2 Challenges



5. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market



6. Global Artificial Sweeteners Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Region



7. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

7.1 Aspartame

7.2 Neotame

7.3 Sucralose

7.4 Acesulfame k

7.5 Saccharin

7.6 Others



8. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

8.1 Food and Beverage

8.2 Direct Sales

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Others



9. By Region- Global Artificial Sweeteners Market

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10. Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption



11. By Product - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

11.1 Aspartame

11.2 Neotame

11.3 Sucralose

11.4 Acesulfame k

11.5 Saccharin

11.6 Others



12. By Application - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

12.1 Food and Beverage

12.2 Direct Sales

12.3 Pharmaceuticals

12.4 Others



13. By Region - Global Artificial Sweeteners Consumption

13.1 North America

13.2 Europe

13.3 Asia pacific

13.4 Latin America

13.5 Middle East & Africa



14. Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) Levels for Artificial Sweeteners



15. Company - Financial Insights

15.1 Cargill

15.1.1 Overview

15.1.2 Recent Development

15.1.3 Financial Insight

15.2 Ingredion

15.2.1 Overview

15.2.2 Recent Development

15.2.3 Financial Insight

15.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company

15.3.1 Overview

15.3.2 Recent Development

15.3.3 Financial Insight

15.4 Tate & Lyle

15.4.1 Overview

15.4.2 Recent Development

15.4.3 Financial Insight

15.5 Celanese Corporation

15.5.1 Overview

15.5.2 Recent Development

15.5.3 Financial Insight

15.6 Wilmar International Limited

15.6.1 Overview

15.6.2 Recent Development

15.6.3 Financial Insight

15.7 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

15.7.1 Overview

15.7.2 Recent Development

15.7.3 Financial Insight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8j4bn

Attachment