Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market Report 2023-2033

Advancements in Hypersonic Are Quickly Accelerating



A number of commercial and military applications of hypersonic technology are currently being developed. In the race to market, the aerospace and military industries are starting, having a technological edge is just the beginning. Over the projection period, a number of significant developmental programmes will likely be carried out. By learning more about hypersonic technology, aerospace and defence (AandD) businesses can better position themselves to take advantage of a sizable new market opportunity in the years to come. Four key elements of AandD organisations’ operations will almost surely need to change as a result of hypersonic: market strategy, design and engineering, production, and personnel.





There have been a number of advancements in the development of supersonic and hypersonic missiles, including: Researchers are working on new propulsion systems that can operate efficiently at supersonic and hypersonic speeds. New materials are being developed that can withstand the high temperatures which includes the use of special alloys and composites that are lightweight yet strong and heat-resistant. Advances in guidance and control systems allow for more precise and responsive navigation at supersonic and hypersonic speeds. This includes advances in guidance and control algorithms, as well as the use of new sensors and communication systems.





Stealth: To make the missile less detectible by enemy radar, designers and engineers are also working on developing ways to reduce the radar cross-section of the missile, making it harder to detect and track.





Multi-functionality: Some new designs include hypersonic missiles that can perform multiple functions such as cruise, glide and manoeuvre in the atmosphere.





Miniaturization: To make the missiles smaller and more agile, research is being conducted in the direction of miniaturization of the components, propulsion and guidance systems.





These advancements are helping to make supersonic and hypersonic missiles more capable, more efficient, and more effective than ever before, which in turn has increased interest in the development of these technologies. However, there’s still a lot of work to be done to fully understand the engineering and technological challenges of this domain and make them more accessible for practical applications.





High Development Cost of Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles to Restrain Market Growth



A significant roadblock for the global supersonic and hypersonic weapons business is the excessive costs associated with the development of these crucial defence capabilities. The Pentagon has proposed $4.7 billion for hypersonic research in FY2023, up from the $3.8 billion requested in FY2022. The Missile Defense Agency also requested an additional $225.5 million for hypersonic defence. Chinese and Russian researchers have been working on hypersonic technologies for more than ten years. China has financial resources but lacks knowledge, while the United States has both, despite having launched its efforts later than either China or Russia and is now catching up. Russia is already ahead in this arms race, but it has financial resources. China is seen as a comparably significant participant and has made significant advancements in the hypersonic field. Similar to Russia’s justification, China claims that its development of hypersonic missiles is motivated by apprehension that US hypersonic weapons may enable the US to undertake a pre-emptive, decapitating attack on China’s nuclear arsenal and supporting infrastructure. If the US develops missile defence systems, China’s ability to launch a retaliation attack against the US might be constrained.





Segments Covered in the Report





Platform



• Land-Based Platforms



• Naval-Based Platforms



• Aerial-Based Platforms





Type



• Hypersonic Cruise Missile



• Hypersonic Glide Vehicle





Component



• Missile Structures



• Thermal Protection Systems



• Sensor Windows



• Launching Requirements



• Propulsion System





Speed



• Mach 1-2



• Mach 2-4



• Mach 4-8



• Mach 8-10





Range



• Short-Range Missiles



• Medium-Range Missiles



• Long-Range Missiles





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 10 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





LAMEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.



• AeroVironment, Inc.



• Brahmos Aerospace Limited



• China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Limited (CASIC)



• DRDO



• Elbit Systems



• Kongsberg Gruppen AS



• Kratos Defenceand Security Solutions Inc.



• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.



• Leidos



• Lockheed Martin Corporation



• MBDA Holdings SAS



• Northrop Grumman Corporation



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Saab AB



• Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (KTRV)



• The Boeing Company





Overall world revenue for Supersonic and Hypersonic Missiles Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$16,707.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





