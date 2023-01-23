Global Arena Holding Updates Shareholders on Subsidiary Company Global Election Services

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (“the Company” or “GAHC”) (OTC PINK: GAHC ) announced today an update on the Company’s subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc. (“GES”).



As we begin 2023, GES is pleased to announce a corporate rebranding as well as the expansion of the Company’s already existing resources to provide current and prospective clients additional services. GES will diversify into four divisions in the areas of: Government Elections, Corporate Governance, Interactive Communication, and our current business of organized labor and private organization elections.



The first division will focus on our application to the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission in order to qualify for certain election certifications that would allow GES to enter into the U.S. Government Election market. GES Management has identified a six-step strategy:

Step 1 - Voting System Testing. Testing current developed systems to U.S. Federal 2.0 Standards

Step 2 - Technical Data Package Review. Reviews submitted documents against documentation requirements of outside agencies, published standards, or U.S. specifications

Step 3 - Physical Configuration Audit. Examines the documentation of the system against the actual submitted system

Step 4 - System Integration Testing. Executes tests on all components of a system configured as if the system was deployed

Step 5 - Functional Configuration Audit. Examines submitted test data and conducts additional testing to verify submitted system hardware and software described in the documents submitted to the Elections Assistance Commission and the Department of Homeland Security

Step 6 – Security Testing. Performs vulnerability assessments and penetration analysis to assess system vulnerabilities



The second GES division will focus on Corporate Governance election administration for publicly traded companies. Reporting companies must comply with the SEC’s proxy rules whenever its management submits proposals to shareholders that will be subject to a shareholder vote. GES will provide election administration services to public companies that hold shareholder votes, drawing on our experience with organized labor elections and our already developed proprietary registration, tabulation and online voting software.

The third GES division will focus on Interactive Communication between organizational leadership of labor unions, public companies, political parties, athletic teams, professional associations and their members, constituents and fans. GES will work to provide our current and future clients with the ability to understand their voters, using a variety of social media platforms available today.

GES is currently working with third party vendors and utilizing GES’ current proprietary technology to create a product that will be able to help clients to:

Communicate a Message – An organization can get their message out clearly in the form required, without any unwanted media spin, bias, filtering, or comment.

– An organization can get their message out clearly in the form required, without any unwanted media spin, bias, filtering, or comment. Fine Tune Policies – Test-drive policies and projects with immediate response, allowing for responsive adjustments to be made to make a message more acceptable to the community.

– Test-drive policies and projects with immediate response, allowing for responsive adjustments to be made to make a message more acceptable to the community. Build a Positive Image – Enhancing the concept of ‘open communication’ and ‘democratic politics’, which leads to an increasingly positive perception of leaders by their constituents.

– Enhancing the concept of ‘open communication’ and ‘democratic politics’, which leads to an increasingly positive perception of leaders by their constituents. Learn More About a Group – Learning more about a group’s preferences and opinions on an infinite number of topics can help the Organization, Institution or League and leaders better serve its community and meet their needs in a variety of ways.

Management believes this type of interactive software capabilities will give GES an opportunity to offer clients a new way to communicate in real time with their members by raising issues of concern, polling the attitude of their constituencies and interacting in question-and-answer sessions in addition to conducting elections that GES certifies.

GES’ fourth division is Organized Labor, our current operating business. In 2023, GES plans to expand its client list based on our solid reputation of over four decades of successful and reliable election services. GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed thousands of election projects involving over forty million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the U.S. Department of Labor. The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots, however, in-person, secure online voting or hybrid options are also available.

GES has developed, deployed, and owns proprietary election software in the areas of: Registration software, which was designed specifically to authenticate and register voters; Scanning and Tabulation election software. The software utilizes advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation system featuring de-skewing, de-speckling and image correction and Online election voting software. GES built an online voting platform on one of the most secure global infrastructures, Amazon Web Services (AWS) which is a comprehensive, evolving platform provided by Amazon that includes a mixture of infrastructure as a service (IaaS) platform as a service and packaged software (PaaS), and software as a service offerings (SaaS).

The Company’s Chairman, John S. Matthews, stated, “We look forward to 2023. The Company’s management team is busy preparing the 2022 financials and audited report. The Company will have further updates shortly on future growth strategies concerning all of its operating subsidiaries, including GES’ growth into government elections, corporate governance and interactive communication sectors. Please visit our website at www.voteges.com to see our new look.” Management urges anyone interested in our company to review the GAHC filings at sec.gov.

About GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company’s filings at SEC.gov .