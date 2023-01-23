New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biodefence Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383482/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing RandD Investments in Developed Countries



Growing RandD investments enable pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to manufacture superior quality and technologically advanced bio-threat detection devices that should significantly impact the industry growth. Furthermore, European government also supports the RandD activities to manufacture vaccines against various diseases such as anthrax, small pox and botulism in large batches to fight infections and prevent the spread of endemic diseases. Bioterrorism attacks lead to deaths and may weaken the economy hence, government funds various pharmaceutical as well as biopharmaceutical companies that will elevate the industry growth in foreseeable future.





Increasing Awareness Regarding Bioterrorism Attacks to Propel Industry Growth



Increasing awareness regarding bioterrorism attacks in developed as well as underdeveloped economies will significantly fuel the biodefence market growth over the forecast period. Owing to the advent of internet and growing adoption of social media, news about the biological warfare in any part of the world can spread across the globe. It can cause anxiety to people located faraway and can greatly impact trade and travel. Governments in the developing countries such as Japan and India plan public awareness campaigns to raise public awareness about bioterrorism attacks. Such preventive measures undertaken by the government to combat various endemic diseases will boost industry growth in the foreseeable future.





Low Government Funding in Underdeveloped Regions Likely to Challenge Market Growth



Minimal government intervention and low RandD funding in underdeveloped regions will impede the biodefence market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, due to poor economic development, governments and regulatory authorities in countries such as Mexico and Brazil are unable to make significant investments to promote the use of biothreat detection devices. There is a lack of awareness in developing regions about the availability of technologically advanced biothreat detection devices. Additionally, there is no established regulatory framework for biodefence devices and vaccines in underdeveloped economies. Key players that operate in the biodefence industry find it difficult to enter these countries due to changing trade policies. As a result, the distribution of tools and vaccinations used to combat bioterrorism is low in emerging regions which may hamper the Biodefence market growth.





Segments Covered in the Report





By Product



• Vaccines



- Anthrax



- Small Pox



- Botulism



- Others



• Biothreat detection devices



- Assays and reagents



- Detectors



- Identifiers



- Samplers





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Biodefence Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Alexeter Technologies, LLC,



• Altimmune



• Achaogen, Inc.



• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals



• ANP Technology



• Bavarian Nordic



• BBI Detection



• Biofire Defense (bioMerieux SA)



• Biosearch Technologies



• Bruker



• Dynport Vaccine Company



• Electronic Sensor Technology Inc.



• Elusys Therapeutics



• Emergent BioSolutions Inc.



• Ichor Medical



• NanoLogix



• New Horizons Diagnostic Corporation



• PositiveID Corporation



• Research International



• SIGA Technologies, Inc.



• Statera Biopharma (Cleveland Biolabs)



• Smith’s Detection



• Synexis Systems





Overall world revenue for Biodefence Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$15,922 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





