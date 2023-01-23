New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383481/?utm_source=GNW



The Neurotech Devices Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or expand their existing operations in a new region.





Growing Number of Elderly Populations with Neurological Disorders



The rapidly growing ageing population base suffering from neurological diseases will be a pivotal factor driving the market growth. Neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s, dementia, Parkinson’s disease and chronic back and limb pain are most likely to affect people after 65 years of age. In such conditions using neurotech device therapies plays a pivotal role in treating these disorders. For instance, spinal cord stimulation (SCS) is an effective treatment for chronic back and limb pain. Also, failed back surgery syndrome (FBSS), peripheral neuropathic pain and residual pain after joint replacement in the elderly can be treated with spinal cord stimulators. The rising geriatric population will create such scenarios for market expansion.





Lack of Resources Serving to the Needs of Patients with Neurological Disorders



Lack of skilled healthcare practitioners and availability of high-technology equipment is anticipated to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, inadequate access to universal mental healthcare services will pose as a major challenge for market expansion. The shortage of critical resources is grave in underdeveloped regions and neglected groups that do not have access to new treatment options and improved technologies. In most of the low and middle-income countries, there is shortage of skilled healthcare staff and basic neurological diagnostic services. Lack of authentic information and switching to alternative forms of treatment options delay the treatment.





What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?



• How is the Neurotech Devices Market evolving?



• What is driving and restraining the Neurotech Devices Market?



• How will each Neurotech Devices submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?



• How will the market shares for each Neurotech Devices submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?



• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?



• Will leading Neurotech Devices Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?



• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?



• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?



• What are the Neurotech Devices development projects for these leading companies?



• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of Neurotech Devices development projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?



• Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Neurotech Devices Market?



• Where is the Neurotech Devices Market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?



• What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?



• What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?





You need to discover how this will impact the Neurotech Devices Market today, and over the next 10 years:



• Our 330-page report provides 131 tables and 182 charts/graphs exclusively to you.



• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – NOW.



• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.



• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.





This report tells you TODAY how the Neurotech Devices Market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, the impact of rising neurotech devices prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





By Product



• Neurostimulation



- Deep Brain Stimulator



- Gastric Electric Stimulator



- Spinal Cord Stimulator



- Sacral Nerve Stimulator



- Vagus Nerve Stimulator



- Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation



• Neuroprostheses



• Neurosensing



• Neurorehabilitation





By Conditions



• Pain Management



• Cognitive Disorders



• Epilepsy



• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence



• Hearing Conditions



• Parkinson’s Disease



• Depression



• Sleep Disorders



• Essential Tremor



• Others





By End-use



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Homecare Facilities



• Others





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 16 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Abbott Laboratories



• Advanced Bionics AG (Sonova)



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• BrainCo, Inc



• Cochlear Limited



• ElectroCore Inc



• Helbling Holding AG



• Innovative Health Solutions, Inc



• LivaNova PLC



• Medtronic



• MicroTransponder



• Natus medical Incorporated



• Neuronetics, Inc.



• Nihon Kohden Corporation



• Parasym Ltd.



• Synapse Biomedical



• tVNS Technologies GmbH (Cerbomed)





Overall world revenue for Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$13,102.0 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





How will the Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 report help you?



In summary, our 330-page report provides you with the following knowledge:





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product, conditions, end-use, each forecast at a global and regional level – discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.





• Revenue forecasts to 2033 for five regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles of the major companies involved in the Neurotech Devices Market, 2023 to 2033.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383481/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________