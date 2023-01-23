Fareportal Tech Innovation Continues with Copa Airlines NDC Integration

New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the travel technology leader that operates online travel agency brands CheapOair and OneTravel announced the successful integration of New Distribution Capability (NDC) for their airline partner, Copa Airlines. With the integration, air travelers will have access to premium content and special travel agency fares while booking travel on CheapOair or OneTravel.

Werner Kunz-Cho, Fareportal CEO, comments, “As an innovative travel technology organization, Fareportal is well placed to support our airline partners in integrating NDC. Fareportal has partnered with Copa Airlines for many years, and we highly value the relationship. This integration makes it easier than ever for travelers to access everything they need to easily plan their itinerary for travel to the Caribbean, Central or South America.”

“We are very pleased to see Copa NDC solutions, available since September 2022, gaining traction with our main agency partners. Fareportal is one of our key distributors in North America and we value their vision with our new distribution strategy, coupled with their commitment to our mutual customers” said Christophe Didier, VP of Global Sales and Distribution for Copa Airlines.

The move is further evidence of the importance of the Latin American travel market, which rose a healthy 51% to $35.2 billion in 2021. Year-end numbers are being tallied, and 2022 revenue is projected to increase 37% to $48 billion and rebound to pre-pandemic levels in 2023.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 500 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Copa Airlines

Copa Airlines, a subsidiary of Copa Holdings, is a leading passenger and cargo airline in Latin America. In its 75 years of operation, it has established the Hub of the Americas® in Panama City as the continent’s leading hub. It has one of the industry’s most modern and efficient fleet of Boeing 737-800 NG and Boeing 737 MAX9, serving countries across North, Central, and South America and the Caribbean, and consistently delivers on-time performance of above 90%, among the best in the industry worldwide. To plan your travel and manage your reservations, securely buy tickets in six currencies, use Web Check-in, print boarding passes and find information about travel policies and immigration requirements, visit www.copa.com.