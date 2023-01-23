[Latest] Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Size/Share Worth USD 1400 Million by 2030 at a 23% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hydraulic Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Electric Actuator), By Application (HVAC, Brakes, Headlights, Grill Shutter, Mirrors, Trunk, Hood, Others), By EV Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 600 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 689 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 1400 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 23% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

The report analyses the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market’s drivers and restraints and their impact on demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=20002

Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market: Overview

The electrical control systems in passenger automobiles and commercial vehicles would not function without actuators. They are responsible for turning the electrical signals from the control unit into physical action. Electric motors or electromagnetic valves are the most common types of actuators. For instance, they can operate pumps to increase pressure or alter flaps to control fluid flow (e.g., brake and steering systems).

Growth Factors

Recently, the number of cutting-edge technologies built inside cars has significantly increased. One such technological advancement that has made its way into the automobile sector is the Internet of Things (IoT), which creates opportunities for internet-based connections between the car and other vehicles or its manufacturer. In addition, with sensors installed inside cars, data generation and transfer have made it possible to create new technologies and features that improve vehicle convenience, safety, and security.

Around 20 million brand-new cars are currently connected to the internet in real-time, and this trend is anticipated to continue. In addition, to prevent automobile problems and recalls, well-known manufacturers like General Motors, Audi, and others are already implementing hotspot services and over-the-air vehicle upgrades. Over the projection period, such innovations will continue to fuel the use of automotive actuators.

(A free sample of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)



Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request Customized Copy of Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=20002

Segmental Overview

The automotive electric vehicle actuators market is segmented into type, application, and EV. The electric actuator segment is anticipated to experience the fastest type-based CAGR growth in the global market for electric vehicle actuators throughout the projected period. Electric actuators provide torque or force using an electric motor and gear reduction. An electric actuator is being created using a variety of technologies. The electric motor can be either synchronous (squirrel cage) or asynchronous (AC or DC powered).

Additionally, this actuator includes worm, spur, and scotch yoke gearing mechanisms. Heavy-duty grease is used as gear lubrication and is applied to the gear surfaces or oil-filled gearboxes. A variety of accessories are available to report and monitor operating conditions and the actuator’s status. Electric actuators come in a wide range of options, which are chosen based on various technologies, costs, performance, and quality.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market forward?

What are the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market sample report and company profiles?

Request Customized Copy of Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Overview

Due to more excellent vehicle production in China and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to represent a sizeable portion of the worldwide market in revenue. In addition, due to government incentives and regulations, the adoption and manufacture of electric vehicles are higher in China than in other nations. This will certainly significantly increase the demand for electric car actuators.

Due to an increase in demand for automobiles with high-end luxury and comfort features, the automotive electric vehicle actuator market in the Middle East and Africa is growing remarkably. GCC nations’ steady economies result from the region’s significant petrochemical sector. Moreover, vehicle sales in the sub-region are expected to increase due to lower fuel prices and growth in disposable income in the GCC.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 600 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1400 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 689 Million CAGR Growth Rate 23% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Robert Bosch GMBH, HELLA GMBH AND CO. KGAA, Continental AG, Nidec Corporation, Johnson Electric, Stoneridge Inc, Borgwarner INC., Hitachi Automotive Systems LTD., Mahle GMBH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, EV Type, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

Most companies competing in the automotive electric vehicle actuator market are concentrating on creating lightweight, highly effective actuators. In addition, to target a particular demographic, manufacturers have also placed a strong emphasis on product differentiation.

All major manufacturers are looking to collaborate with OEMs and Tier 1 producers to create advanced actuators with greater precision. In addition, manufacturers are also heavily focused on new markets for automobile electric actuators to strengthen their position in a given region or nation.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Hydraulic Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Electric Actuator), By Application (HVAC, Brakes, Headlights, Grill Shutter, Mirrors, Trunk, Hood, Others), By EV Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV),, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/





Prominent Players

Robert Bosch GMBH

HELLA GMBH AND CO. KGAA

Continental AG

Nidec Corporation

Johnson Electric

Stoneridge Inc

Borgwarner INC.

Hitachi Automotive Systems, LTD.

Mahle GMBH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Others

The global Electric Vehicle Actuator market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Hydraulic Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Electric Actuator

By Application

HVAC

Brakes

Headlights

Grill Shutter

Mirrors

Trunk

Hood

Others

By EV Type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

On the basis of Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

Key Insights from Primary Research/Key Insights & Findings from the report:

As per the analysis shared by our primary respondents, the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.5 %.

Through primary research, it was established that the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market was valued at around USD 1.5 Billion in 2021.

Based on type segmentation, gas chromatography (GC) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021.

The key factor driving the market is the legalization of cannabis use for recreational and medical purposes will be the primary force behind future market trends.

The “North America” region will lead the global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

Browse More Related Reports:

Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market: Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Others), By Propulsion (HEV, BEV), Energy Storage (Lithium-ion, Lead-Acid), Energy Storage Capacity (<50 kWh, 50-200 kWh, >200 kWh), Power Output (<50 hp, 50-150 hp, 150-300 hp, >300 hp) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Vehicle Electrification Market: Vehicle Electrification Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Travel Agencies, Direct Booking), By Scope of Hybridization (Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV), Internal Combustion and Micro-hybrid Vehicles), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Size, Trends and Insights By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Service (Tire Replacement, Winch Battery Replacement, Towing, Jump Start, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Smart Electric Drive Market: Smart Electric Drive Market Size, Trends and Insights By Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV), By Application (E-Axle, E-Wheel Drive), By Component (EV Battery, Inverter System, Electric Motor, E-Brake Booster, Power Electronics), By Drive Type (Front Wheel Drive, All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive), By Vehicle Type (Commercial, Private), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

Electric Tractor Market: Electric Tractor Market Size, Trends and Insights By Battery Type (Lead-Acid Battery , Lithium-Ion Battery, Others), By Drivetrain Technology (Battery Electric Tractor, Hybrid Electric Tractor, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Tractor), By Application (Heavy-Duty Tractor, Medium-Duty Tractor, Light-Duty Tractor), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

This Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuators? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market by Taking Applications and Types into Consideration?

What Are Projections of the Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Industry?

Reasons to Purchase Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Report

Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

The Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator industry.

Managers in the Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Automotive Electric Vehicle Actuator products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-vehicle-actuator-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/custom-market-insights/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/custommarketins

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cmarketinsights

Contact Us:

Joel John

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/