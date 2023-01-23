Silicon Dioxide Market to Expand to $12B Driven By Electronics and Food Industries

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to IndexBox's recent report on the global silicon dioxide market, the following key points stand out.



Market Size and Forecast

The global silicon dioxide market is expected to grow from $9.1B in 2022 to $12B in 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5%. The increase in demand for silicon dioxide from the food and beverage, cosmetics , pharmaceutical, electronics, and construction industries is the key factor driving the growth of this market.

View a sample report and free data online

In the food and beverage industry, silicon dioxide is used as an emulsifier, anticaking, defoaming agent, and anti-settling agent in various food products.

In the pharmaceutical sector, it is used as an antacid, gastric acid neutralizer, and anti-caking agent in various drugs and medicines.

In the electronics industry, silicon dioxide is used as an insulator in semiconductor manufacturing.

In the cosmetics sector, it is used as an absorbent agent in pressed powders and other make-up products. In addition, silicon dioxide improves the spreadability of lotions and creams and provides a silky feel to the products.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for silicon dioxide, due to the presence of a large number of electronics and food & beverage manufacturing companies in China, India, and South Korea. North America and Europe are also significant markets for silicon dioxide due to the presence of major healthcare companies in these regions.

Market Restraints

The high cost of production and increasing environmental regulations are some of the major factors restraining the growth of the global silicon dioxide market. Additionally, competition from other types of fillers and additives could limit the use of the product.

Silicon dioxide is produced through various chemical processes, such as precipitation, hydrolysis, and condensation. These processes require high energy consumption and expensive raw materials, which increases their overall production cost. As a result, it adds to the overall cost of manufacturing silicon dioxide-based products.

The usage of silicon dioxide in various industries results in its release into water bodies and air due to improper disposal methods or accidental leakage from storage tanks. To reduce environmental pollution by silicon dioxide, stringent government regulations have been implemented in various countries.

Silicon Dioxide Production Process

Today, the production of silicon dioxide is a complex, globalized industry. The process begins with the mining of sand (silica) which is then converted into pure silicon by reducing it with coke in an electric arc furnace. This silicon is then oxidized to form silicon dioxide in a number of different ways. The most common method is the partial oxidation of silicon in a gas-fired furnace known as the Krown process.

After the silicon dioxide has been produced, it must be purified and then manufactured into a variety of end products. The two main types of silicon dioxide are fumed silica and precipitated silica. Fumed silica is made by vaporizing pure silicon tetrachloride in a hydrogen-oxygen flame, while precipitated silica is made by reaction of sodium silicate with hydrochloric acid. Once the desired type of silicon dioxide has been produced, it can be used in a number of different applications.

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Evonik Industries AG

Sources

World – Silicon Dioxide - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

EU - Silicon Dioxide - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights

Asia - Silicon Dioxide - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights