The Global Home Furniture Market is forecast to grow by $105.01 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Furniture Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383465/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the home furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing online sales, increased awareness of home decor and attractive furnishings, and the growing residential construction market.



The home furniture market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Living room furniture

• Bedroom furniture

• Storage furniture

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing importance of innovative customized furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the home furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product launches and surging demand for eco-friendly furniture will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the home furniture market covers the following areas:

• Home furniture market sizing

• Home furniture market forecast

• Home furniture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading home furniture market vendors that include Ashcomm LLC, Bernhardt Furniture Co., Dare Studio Ltd., Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Flexsteel Industries Inc., Global Furniture USA Inc., Godrej Interio, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kimball International Inc., LaZBoy Inc., MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., MillerKnoll Inc., NITORI Holdings Co. Ltd., ROCHE BOBOIS SA, Roomstogo.com Inc., Stanley Lifestyles Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, Wayfair Inc., and Williams Sonoma Inc. Also, the home furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383465/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________