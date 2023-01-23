The Global GPS Tracker Market is forecast to grow by $958.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.41% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global GPS Tracker Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383413/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the GPS tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for fleet management systems, growing investment in satellite deployment, and growing investment in LTE networks.



The GPS tracker market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Logistics and transportation

• Construction and mining

• Government

• Oil and gas



By Technology

• Standalone tracker

• Obd device

• Advance tracker



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, government mandates regarding the integration of GPS trackers into vehicles and growing demand for advanced GPS trackers will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the GPS tracker market covers the following areas:

• Gps tracker market sizing

• Gps tracker market forecast

• Gps tracker market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading GPS tracker market vendors that include ArusNavi, CalAmp Corp., GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC, Geotab Inc, JSC Teltonika, Laipac Technology Inc., Meitrack Group, Michelin North America Inc, Mielta Technologies, Navtelecom LLC, ORBCOMM Inc., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Sensata Technologies Inc, Shenzhen Coban Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jimi IoT Co. Ltd., Sierra Wireless Inc., Trackimo Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., and UAB Ruptela. Also, the GPS tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383413/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________