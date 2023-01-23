Juniper Square Appoints Former Envestnet Executive Andina Anderson as Chief Customer Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement for the private funds industry, today announced the appointment of Andina Anderson as Chief Customer Officer (CCO), responsible for overseeing the company’s client onboarding, success, service and support functions. Today, Juniper Square provides more than 1,700 GPs and 300,000 LPs with a universal system to connect and communicate seamlessly across every stage of their investment partnerships.



“At Juniper Square we aim to provide our customers - investment managers in the private funds industry - with complete solutions to their problems. A deep commitment to the success of our customers is core to our values, and it's why we’re rewarded with a 4.9/5 rating on Capterra and G2Crowd,” said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square.

“As Juniper Square has grown, we now address the needs of GPs of all sizes and across all asset classes. We are incredibly grateful to have Andina Anderson join Juniper Square to lead our customer experience teams,” Robinson continued. “After working with the world’s leading investment advisors for nearly two decades, Andina brings deep expertise enabling clients with the training and services necessary to meet the needs of demanding investors. As our Chief Customer Officer, Andina is uniquely poised to unite our service and segment teams together under a common mission of serving our customer.”

Most recently, Anderson was Chief Client Success Officer for Envestnet ( NYSE: ENV ), which acquired the investment management software company Tamarac in 2012. As Tamarac’s fifth employee, Anderson created and built the service organization for its software product, then ascended to managing director of client relations before being tapped to head the entire Tamarac business unit for Envestnet. Subsequently, as Chief Client Success Officer at Envestnet, Anderson was responsible for bringing together the Tamarac and Envestnet service teams to create a single service organization across the company’s suite of products and services.

“I jumped at the opportunity to join Juniper Square, which already leads the industry in service with a 99% portal retention rate and 94% customer satisfaction score, a clear validation of its strong leadership and innovative platform for partnership enablement ,” said Anderson. “Juniper Square brings a steadfast commitment to fostering a service-oriented culture, and it’s my privilege to lead this charge during the next phase of organizational growth.”

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for GPs and their LPs to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,700 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 300,000 LPs in more than 24,000 private funds.

Media Contact:

Sophie Weil

Idea Hall

sophie@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac49b0a5-27d4-43e9-b89b-00a29ad0a99d