The Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market is forecast to grow by $11,021.23 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period

Our report on the greenhouse horticulture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased urban demand driving horticultural production, government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies, and improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses.



The greenhouse horticulture market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Plastic

• Glass



By Crop Type

• Fruits and vegetables

• Nursery crops

• Flowers and ornamentals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing relevance of led growth lights in greenhouse horticulture as one of the prime reasons driving the greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next few years. Also, improvement in materials for retaining heat in greenhouses and innovation and investments in greenhouse horticulture startups will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the greenhouse horticulture market covers the following areas:

• Greenhouse horticulture market sizing

• Greenhouse horticulture market forecast

• Greenhouse horticulture market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading greenhouse horticulture market vendors that include Asian Perlite Industries Sdn Bhd, Batenburg Techniek NV, Beijing Kingpeng International Hi-tech Corp., Beijing Orient View Technology Co. Ltd., Ceres Greenhouse Solutions, Certhon Build B.V., CMF Groupe, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Europrogress Srl, Industries Harnois Inc., Novavert GmbH and Co. KG., Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV, Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc., Tapex Group Pty Ltd., Top Greenhouses Ltd., Trinog xs Xiamen Greenhouse Tech Co. Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV. Also, the greenhouse horticulture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

