The Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Motor Market is forecast to grow by $14,492.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.87% during the forecast period

Our report on the electric vehicle motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing sales of EVs, declining prices of lithium-ion batteries, and increasing average miles driven by EVs on a single charge.



The electric vehicle motor market is segmented as below:

By Power Rating

• MPR

• HPR

• LPR



By Type

• AC motor

• DC motor



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the battery performance overview from logs as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle motor market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing trend of multi-speed transmission in EVs and automakers involved in production of in-house electric motors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electric vehicle motor market covers the following areas:

• Electric vehicle motor market sizing

• Electric vehicle motor market forecast

• Electric vehicle motor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric vehicle motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., e Gle Co. Ltd., ECOmove GmbH, Ford Motor Co., GEM motors d.o.o, Hitachi Ltd., Magna International Inc., Metric Mind Engineering, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Valeo SA, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the electric vehicle motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

