Associa To Host Free Orientation Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role as well as their individual duties and responsibilities. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex range of demands facing their community.

Topics to be covered by this webinar include governing documents and source of documents, fiduciary and practical duties, enforcement of governing documents, and tips for avoiding trouble and liability. An open forum question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

HOA 101: Understanding the HOA Board of Directors and its Role

Who:

Quinten Cupps, Attorney and Partner

Vial Fotheringham, LLP

When:

Wednesday, February 1, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

