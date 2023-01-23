Warehouse Robotics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the Forecast Period: Reveals 2023 TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global warehouse robotics market was valued at US$ 12.2 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 27.9 Bn by 2031. The market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. Increase in usage of warehouse robotics technology in storage facilities for fast-moving consumer goods, food and beverage, retail industries, and 3PL is a major driver fueling the global warehouse robotics market. The global industry is also developing as a result of increase in collaboration between warehouse robotics providers and e-commerce companies.



AMRs, or autonomous mobile robots, are frequently employed in warehouses to boost production. Leading manufacturers of warehouse robotics are concentrating on introducing sophisticated products to satisfy end-user needs. Major companies are analyzing the warehouse robots market trends to improve their competitiveness. High productivity gains and change in efficiencies in warehousing and industrial facilities are derived from the implementation of robotic technology.

Most warehouse professionals are expected to understand the necessity of industrial automation systems and other types of warehouse robots in the near future. Expansion of the e-commerce industry, speedy manufacturing of consumer products, as well as increase in usage of warehouse robotics devices for frozen food and cold storage are among the key drivers of the market.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report (Use Corporate Mail ID for Top Priority) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42617

Key Findings of Market Report

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are considered the best option for automating transportation tasks including storage, sorting, and picking. AGVs are deployed for continuous picking, and material delivery in warehouses. Robotic arms have been fitted into some AGVs to pick and position things autonomously. In the era of smart manufacturing, AGVs have developed into more capable autonomous mobile robots (AMR). The market size of warehouse robotics is projected to expand during the forecast period as a result of growing usage of AMRs and AGVs across the world.





Based on offering, the robots segment commanded a significant 66.9% share of the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The e-commerce industry's growing need for AMRs and AGVs is a major driver expected to increase the market value of robots in the coming years.





Under the robots segment, automated guided vehicles (AGVs) had a 28.9% share of the market in 2021, based on market forecast of the global warehouse robotics industry. AGVs have laser heads, sensors, and cameras on board. AGVs with these capabilities enable a facility to enhance safety for employees, structures, and machinery. AGVs help to improve workflow accuracy, resulting in higher production. This has led to an increase in demand for automated guided vehicles across the globe and is anticipated to have a favorable effect on the dynamics of the global warehouse robotics market between 2022 to 2031.



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=42617<ype=S

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Growth Drivers

When combined with proper warehouse material handling techniques, warehouse robots facilitate effective storage and transportation of chilled and frozen food. The emphasis of manufacturers is on choosing the most suitable machinery that can preserve products at right temperature across the handling procedure to achieve standard practices of cold storage. Unloading, depalletizing, palletizing, sorting, loading, and storing tasks are all handled by different robot types in cold storage facilities. Increase in usage of warehouse robotics equipment in the food and beverage industry is anticipated to drive industry growth.





Rise in usage of robots in industries to increase operational productivity is also being fueled by the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). In light of this development, the market share of warehouse robotics is anticipated to grow during the forecast period.



Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Regional Landscape

Based on region, North America held 37.7% share of the global warehouse robotics market in 2021. The region is expected to continue dominating the global industry due to early and rapid adoption of warehouse automation systems. Companies offering solutions for automated warehouses, distribution centers, factories, and storage facilities have a sizable market in the U.S. The country is on the cusp of the 5th industrial revolution, which is expected to heavily rely on robotics to plan and carry out manufacturing tasks.



Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=42617

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Multiway Robotics (Shenzhen) Company

RightHand Robotics, Inc.

FANUC America Corporation

Omron Corporation

Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Segmentation

Offering

Robots

Software

Services



Application

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Loading & Unloading

Sortation & Storage

Others

End-use

Food & Beverage

FMCG

Non-durable Goods

Durable Goods

Fashion & Apparel

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Retail

3PL

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Latest Electronics and Semiconductors Industry Reports : -

Interactive Kiosk Market

Thermoelectric Module Market

Construction Robots Market

Roller Shutter Market



Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company providing custom research and consulting services. TMR provides in-depth insights into factors governing demand in the market. It divulges opportunities across various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End-Use that will favor growth in the market over the next 9 years.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact Us:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: 1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com