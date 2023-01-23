English French

End of liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Reims, January 23, 2023

Considering that there was no longer any point in maintaining its liquidity contract, Vranken-Pommery Monopole terminated the contract with Kepler Cheuvreux on June 3, 2019. This termination took effect on December 31, 2022 after the close of trading.

As of December 31, 2022 after the close of trading, the following assets were included in the liquidity account:

14,744 Vranken-Pommery Monopole shares

95,893.29 in cash

It is recalled that at the time of the half-yearly balance sheet of June 30, 2022, the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

14,521 Vranken-Pommery Monopole shares

96,647.50 in cash

And that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following means appeared in the liquidity account:

17,993 Vranken-Pommery Monopole shares

30,423.40 in cash

About Vranken-Pommery Monopole

Vranken-Pommery Monopole manages 2,600 hectares of land, owned outright or under lease and spread over four vineyards in Champagne, Provence, Camargue and Douro. The group’s wine-making activities range from production to marketing, with a strong commitment to the promotion of terroirs, sustainable wine-growing and environmental conservation.

Its brand portfolio includes:

the Vranken, Pommery & Greno, Heidsieck & Co Monopole, Charles Lafitte and Bissinger & Co champagnes;

the Rozès and Sao Pédro port wines and the Terras do Grifo Douro wines;

the Domaine Royal de Jarras and Pink Flamingo Camargue wines and the Château La Gordonne Provence wine;

the Sparkling wines, the Louis Pommery California, Louis Pommery England, Brut de France and Pink Flamingo sparkling wines.

Vranken-Pommery Monopole is a company listed on NYSE Euronext Paris and Brussels.

(code "VRAP" (Paris), code "VRAB" (Brussels); ISIN code: FR0000062796).

